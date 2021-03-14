Through the first four races of the NASCAR schedule, Denny Hamlin sits atop the standings courtesy of three top-five finishes. Now, Hamlin will return to Phoenix Raceway, where he's won twice in his Cup career, for the 2021 Instacart 500 on Sunday. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Hamlin will begin third in the 2021 Instacart 500 starting lineup. Hamlin is listed at 11-2 in the 2021 Instacart 500 odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Kevin Harvick has had even more success in Phoenix, winning nine times, and is currently the 9-2 favorite in the 2021 Instacart 500 field. Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski (11-2), Chase Elliott (11-2), Martin Truex Jr. (13-2) and Kyle Busch (7-1) are all former NASCAR Cup Series champions near the top of the 2021 NASCAR at Phoenix odds board. Before you scour the 2021 Instacart 500 starting lineup and make your NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Instacart 500 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Anybody who has followed its NASCAR picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2021 Instacart 500 predictions

One shocker: The model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 17-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Phoenix odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After finishing seventh or better in each of the final five races to end the 2020 NASCAR season, began his 2021 campaign with three consecutive finishes of 15th or worse.

However, Blaney corrected course last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and earned a third-place finish in the Pennzoil 400 to help get his season back on track. Now, he'll return to a track where he's had success despite failing to find his way to victory lane thus far. Blaney finished sixth at Phoenix Raceway in the 2020 Season Finale 500 and was third in both Phoenix races in 2019.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the top Vegas favorites at 11-2, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Instacart 500 starting grid. Elliott dominated in the final two races of the 2020 season to win the NASCAR Cup, leading 236 laps on his way to a win at Martinsville and 153 laps in his championship-winning effort at Phoenix.

However, his 2021 season is off to a more pedestrian start. After running second at the Daytona 500, Elliott hasn't finished better than 13th in his last three races. Outside of the win last season, his recent history at Phoenix Raceway hasn't been stellar either. Elliott has finished outside the top 10 in three of his last five starts at Phoenix.

2021 Instacart 500 odds

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Brad Keselowski 11-2

Chase Elliott 11-2

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Kyle Busch 7-1

Joey Logano 15-2

Kyle Larson 8-1

Ryan Blaney 17-1

William Byron 25-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Christopher Bell 40-1

Aric Almirola 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Chris Buescher 200-1

Erik Jones 250-1

Ross Chastain 250-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Daniel Suarez 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 2000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1