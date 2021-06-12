For the second time in four weeks, NASCAR's top drivers will head to Texas, this time for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race. Texas Motor Speedway will host the event for the first time, and while Cup Series points won't be on the line on Sunday, a winner-take-all prize of $1 million will. The 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race starting grid will see 20 of the Cup Series' very best competing over 100 laps with Kyle Larson, who won in 2019, starting from the pole.

The green flag for NASCAR at Texas drops at 8 p.m. ET and Larson is the 5-2 favorite in 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race odds at William Hill Sportsbook. Chase Elliott, who won this race at Bristol Motor Speedway last year, is 6-1. There are six drivers catching NASCAR All-Star Race 2021 odds of 10-1 or shorter, so there's plenty to consider before picking a winner. Before scouring the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup and making any NASCAR at Texas predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

In the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in seven of the last 13 races. And in April, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model was also high on eventual winner Alex Bowman at Dover in May. Anyone who has followed its lead on those picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Sonoma leaderboard.

Top 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Brad Keselowski, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Texas odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Keselowski won in April at Talladega's tri-oval track, one of five top-five finishes he has on the Cup Series circuit. He also ranks sixth in fastest laps (160) and laps led (201), indicating he's performing better than his current 10th place in NASCAR's standings.

Keselowski is a NASCAR at Texas veteran, having made his Cup Series debut at the track in 2008. He has 10 top-10s over his career at Texas Motor Speedway, with all of those finishes coming since 2012. He finished in ninth place and sixth place in two NASCAR at Texas races last year and also had a 2015 victory there on the Xfinity Series. At the 2012 and 2016 All-Star Races, Keselowski led for the most laps but finished runner-up each time. With the race shifting to one of his favorite tracks, Keselowski is a name to consider for your 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race bets.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion crawled back up to third in the NASCAR standings with four consecutive finishes of third or better, including a win at Circuit of the Americas.

However, Elliott has had mixed results on 1.5-mile speedways this season. He finished second at Charlotte and fifth at Kansas, but also finished outside the top 10 at Homestead-Miami and Las Vegas and was a dismal 38th after engine problems at Atlanta. He's also finished outside the top 10 in four consecutive starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Texas picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2021 NASCAR at Texas odds longer than 10-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the NASCAR All-Star Race 2021? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Texas odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race leaderboard, all from the model that called at least seven of the top 10 drivers in seven of the last 13 races and nailed Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Martinsville.

2021 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

Kyle Larson 5-2

Chase Elliott 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Kyle Busch 17-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Alex Bowman 12-1

Kevin Harvick 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Joey Logano 17-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Kurt Busch 50-1

Ryan Newman 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Michael McDowell 300-1