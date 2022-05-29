Martin Truex Jr. has gone 21 consecutive starts without a victory, but the drought may come to an end this weekend. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion has recorded three wins and seven top-five finishes in 30 outings at Charlotte Motor Speedway, coming in 10th or better in six straight races and nine of 10 there before a 29th-place result last year. Truex aims for another checkered flag at Charlotte when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600, which gets underway at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. The 41-year-old has won this race two previous times, most recently in 2019.

Truex is listed at 9-1, while reigning Cup Series champ Kyle Larson is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Coca-Cola 600 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Kyle Busch is 13-2 and Chase Elliott rounds out the top 2022 Coca-Cola 600 contenders at 15-2. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Charlotte predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Coca-Cola 600 picks.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Charlotte 2022 race (see tickets at StubHub). He's only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

2022 Coca-Cola 600 expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is low on Ryan Blaney, even though he's one the top 2022 Coca-Cola 600 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Blaney, who won the $1 million prize in last week's All-Star Race at Texas and was third in two starts at Charlotte in 2020, barely even cracks the top 20.

"Those are his only top-fives in 11 starts there that have seen him average an 18th-place finish," Roberts told SportsLine. "Blaney got the money last week in the All-Star Race, but all the best cars had crashed out."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Ross Chastain, who is listed at 10-1 in the latest NASCAR at Charlotte odds. The 29-year-old Floridian has not fared well at this track in the Cup Series, as he did not finish in the top 20 in any of his four starts. However, Chastain was fourth in an Xfinity Series race in 2020 and has registered a Cup Series-high seven top-five finishes - including his first two career victories - this season.

"His best finish in four starts (at Charlotte) was 21st in 2020. He was 37th last season," Roberts told SportsLine. "But this is a new year, a new team and a new attitude."

How to make 2022 Coca-Cola 600 picks

Roberts is high on a long shot whose pit crew does "a great job on the fly." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2022 Coca-Cola 600? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Charlotte leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 Coca-Cola 600 odds, starting lineup, contenders

Kyle Larson 9-2

Kyle Busch 13-2

Chase Elliott 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 9-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

William Byron 10-1

Ross Chastain 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Tyler Reddick 14-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 60-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Bubba Wallace 100-1

Chris Buescher 125-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Noah Gragson 250-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Corey LaJoie 2000-1

Kaz Grala 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1