Kyle Larson's longest stretch without a victory during his run to the NASCAR Cup Series championship last year was 10 starts. The 29-year-old currently is in the midst of a 15-race drought, as he hasn't captured a checkered flag since his second start of the season at Fontana. Larson will hope to end his dry spell when he participates in the 2022 Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on Sunday. The 10-year veteran has recorded three wins in 23 starts on road courses in the Cup Series, but was 16th at NASCAR Road America last year.

Larson is 5-1 and Chase Elliott is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Kwik Trip 250 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Ross Chastain is 7-1 while Kyle Busch and A.J. Allmendinger round out the top 2022 Kwik Trip 250 contenders at 10-1. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Road America predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Kwik Trip 250 picks of your own.

Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting, and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Elliott, won this race when it was known as the Jockey Made in America 250 last season.

He also correctly predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds, and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. In addition, Roberts nailed last year's GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed tickets.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Road America 2022 race and just locked in his picks and predictions. He's only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is low on Kyle Busch, even though he's one the top 2022 Kwik Trip 250 contenders. In fact, Roberts says Busch, who finished third at Road America last year, doesn't even crack the top 15.

"The new car hasn't been good to him on road courses this year," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was 30th at Sonoma four weeks ago. He may be a driver I look to bet against in driver matchups."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Austin Cindric, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Road America odds. The 23-year-old began his first full campaign in the Cup Series with a bang when he captured the checkered flag in the season-opening Daytona 500. Cindric, a top contender for Rookie of the Year, posted three top-10 finishes in five starts at Road America in the Xfinity Series and was fifth on the road course at Sonoma earlier this month.

"While in the Xfinity Series, five of his 13 career wins came on road courses," Roberts told SportsLine. "One of those came at Road America in 2020." See more Kwik Trip 500 expert picks here.

How to make 2022 Kwik Trip 250 predictions

Roberts is high on a massive long shot who "may offer the most value among all drivers this week." This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2022 Kwik Trip 250? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at Road America leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 odds, lineup, field, top contenders

See full NASCAR at Road America picks, best bets, and predictions here

Chase Elliott 9-2

Kyle Larson 5-1

Ross Chastain 7-1

A.J. Allmendinger 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 12-1

Christopher Bell 15-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Austin Cindric 15-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Daniel Suarez 15-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

William Byron 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Chris Buescher 35-1

Kevin Harvick 35-1

Brad Keselowski 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Aric Almirola 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Harrison Burton 750-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Joey Hand 1000-1

Loris Hezemans 1000-1

Corey LaJoie 1000-1

Kyle Tilley 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1