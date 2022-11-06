NASCAR's next-gen car was designed with the specific idea of creating parity and one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory will come to an end on Sunday at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain will race for the title at Phoenix Raceway. Bell won last week to get in and Chastain performed a miraculous maneuver to pass five cars in the final two turns to earn his spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Now NASCAR will be hoping that kind of excitement carries over to the one-mile tri-oval with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. ET.

Elliott won the title in 2020 and he's the 12-5 favorite in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Logano won a championship in 2018 and he's listed at 15-4, while Bell is listed at 13-4 and Chastain is listed at 4-1 in the NASCAR Cup Series finale odds. Before scouring the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Phoenix picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan and then last week it was high on Tyler Reddick before he won at Texas for a 12-1 payout. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2022 NASCAR at Phoenix race 10,000 times.

Top 2022 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions

For the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the model is high on Chase Briscoe, even though he's a massive 50-1 longshot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Everybody's attention will be on the four drivers competing for a championship on Sunday but all 36 drivers will be seeking a win to close out the 2022 NASCAR season and Briscoe will certainly be confident.

The 27-year-old captured his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway in March at the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 to earn his first trip to the NASCAR playoffs. Briscoe was eliminated after the second round of races but he's had five top-10 finishes in his last six starts. We know that he has a setup that can dominate the track after he led 101 laps in Phoenix this spring.

And a massive shocker: Ross Chastain, one of the Vegas favorites at 4-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship starting lineup. Chastain's move to make the final four was arguably the boldest in NASCAR history and an impressive breakout season has earned him a chance to compete for the title.

However, Chastain has never won a title in NASCAR's top three series and he's combined for only eight wins in 447 career starts at the top levels of stock car racing. Winning is a relatively new experience for Chastain and he'll have past champions Chase Elliott and Joey Logano to contend with on Sunday. And he's never led a lap in eight career NASCAR Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway.

How to make 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with 2022 NASCAR at Phoenix odds of 17-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big.

So who wins the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2022? And which longshots make a run at the checkered flag? Check out the latest NASCAR at Phoenix odds below.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, field

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, field

Chase Elliott 12-5

Christopher Bell 13-4

Joey Logano 15-4

Ross Chastain 4-1

Kyle Larson 13-1

Denny Hamlin 17-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

William Byron 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 30-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Kyle Busch 40-1

Bubba Wallace 50-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Chris Buescher 80-1

Alex Bowman 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Austin Cindric 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ty Gibbs 200-1

Cole Custer 250-1

AJ Allmendinger 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse 500-1

Michael McDowell 750-1

Justin Haley 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Landon Cassill 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1