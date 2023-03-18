William Byron comes into Sunday's 2023 Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta as the defending champion. The 25-year-old has consecutive victories, at Las Vegas and Phoenix, and led 111 laps on his way to Victory Lane in the NASCAR at Atlanta race last spring. The 2023 Ambetter Health 400 is the fifth race of the NASCAR schedule and the third on the revamped surface at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The new surface on the 1.5-mile quad-oval led to superspeedway conditions last year.

The 2023 Ambetter Health 400 start time is 3 p.m. ET. Byron is the 9-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Ambetter Health 400 odds. He is one of eight drivers priced 12-1 or shorter, with Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch right behind at 10-1 in the 2023 NACSAR Atlanta odds. Ross Chastain (11-1) and Joey Logano (11-1) also are among the top contenders in the 2023 Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Atlanta predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 Ambetter Health 400 picks.

A former Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Chase Elliott, won the YellaWood 500 last October at 12-1 odds. He also correctly predicted Elliott to win the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at 11-2 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

2023 NASCAR at Atlanta expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Larson, even though he's one of the top NASCAR Atlanta favorites. The 2021 Cup Series champion hasn't been a threat on superspeedways in his career, and Roberts doesn't see that changing this week. In fact, Roberts barely ranks the 25-year-old in his top 20 drivers for the race. Larson finished 30th in the spring race last year and was 13th in the fall. Larson finished in the top five twice at Atlanta before the resurfacing in 2021.

"This was a better track for him before the superspeedway package was put in place," Roberts says. The expert also notes that Larson needs room to operate, and the pack racing isn't really up his alley. He finished 18th at Talladega and was 37th at Daytona in the second half of last season. Larson has 19 Cup victories, but none of those have come on a superspeedway. See who else to fade here.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Aric Almirola, even though he's a long shot at 30-1. The 39-year-old has three career Cup victories, and two have come at superspeedways. He has six top-five finishes and 12 top-10s on the tracks. Almirola finished eighth at Atlanta last summer and led six laps in the spring race before finding trouble and taking 22nd place.

"He is one of the best at superspeedway racing," Roberts told SportsLine. Alimirola will try to rebound this week and Roberts likes his chances on a track where he can excel. See who else to back here.

Roberts is also backing a driver to win this week with odds well over 50-1. This overlooked driver has led laps at Atlanta and found his groove the second time around last year. He could pull off a stunning victory Sunday, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

2023 NASCAR at Atlanta odds

William Byron 9-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Ross Chastain 11-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Christopher Bell 12-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Brad Keselowski 17-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Daniel Suarez 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 22-1

Aric Almirola 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 30-1

Josh Berry 35-1

Erik Jones 35-1

Corey Lajoie 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Todd Gilliland 50-1

Michael McDowell 50-1

Noah Gragson 50-1

A.J. Allmendinger 50-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Ty Gibbs 60-1

Harrison Burton 65-1

Ty Dillon 250-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1