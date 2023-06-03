Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano will look to get back on track at the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday. Logano sits in just 14th place in the standings this season, but he also won the debut Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway a year ago. His Penske teammate Ryan Blaney was victorious last week at Charlotte and finished fourth at this race a year ago. One driver that neither Logano nor Blaney will have to contend with at 2023 NASCAR at Illinois is Chase Elliott, who is suspended after intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte.

The latest Enjoy Illinois 300 2023 odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Kyle Larson as the 9-2 favorite. Just two other drivers have single-digit odds in William Byron (6-1) and Martin Truex Jr. (7-1), while Logano is listed at 10-1. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Illinois starting lineup and making any 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Gateway picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Illinois 2023 race. They're sharing their NASCAR best bets at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR at Illinois expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 prop bets: They are backing Ryan Blaney to finish ahead of Joey Logano at -110 odds. Blaney has been in excellent form of late, posting five top-10 finishes in the last six points-paying races. He finished fourth in the inaugural race a year ago and is coming off a win in the Coca-Cola 600 on Monday.

Blaney ranks second in the current NASCAR Cup Series standings and is clearly in better form than Logano, who is barely inside the top 15. Logano has gone six straight races without a top-five finish, failing to crack the top 20 at Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier in the week. There is a major disparity in form between these drivers, giving Blaney the edge in this head-to-head prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 odds

Kyle Larson 9-2

William Byron 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Christopher Bell 11-1

Ross Chastain 13-1

Tyler Reddick 15-1

Chase Briscoe 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Corey Lajoie 30-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Brad Keselowski 30-1

Ty Gibbs 35-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chris Buescher 45-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Austin Cindric 80-1

Erik Jones 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 150-1

Justin Haley 250-1

A.J. Allmendinger 250-1

Noah Gragson 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Carson Hocevar 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Gray Gaulding 3000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1