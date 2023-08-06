Martin Truex Jr. maintained his lead atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings when he posted another top-10 last Sunday, giving him 12 such finishes this season. He will aim for his first career victory in Michigan when he races in the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Despite going 0-for-32 at Michigan International Speedway during his career, he has seven top-six finishes in his last 10 starts at the track. Should you include him in your 2023 NASCAR at Michigan bets?

Truex is 7-1 in the 2023 NASCAR at Michigan odds, while Denny Hamlin is the 13-2 favorite on the NASCAR odds board. Kyle Larson (7-1), Kyle Busch (8-1) and William Byron (8-1) are among the other 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 contenders. Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Michigan starting lineup and making any 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Michigan picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 14 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Earlier this season, they nailed Kyle Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout, and then they pegged Truex Jr. as the 12-1 winner at Dover. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

2023 NASCAR at Michigan prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 prop bets: They are backing Denny Hamlin to finish ahead of Kyle Larson at -112 odds. Hamlin has been the hottest driver in the Cup Series, posting top-seven finishes in three straight races. He won at Pocono two weeks ago before posting a runner-up finish at Richmond last week.

Hamlin has been outstanding at Michigan during his career, with six top-eight finishes in his last seven attempts. Two of his last five tries at this track have been second-place finishes and he led 38 laps here last season. Larson has been strong at Michigan as well, but Bobbitt and Greco prefer taking the hotter driver on Sunday. See what other NASCAR prop bets to make at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Michigan predictions

2023 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Christopher Bell 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Bubba Wallace 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Joey Logano 14-1

Chase Elliott 15-1

Ross Chastain 17-1

Ty Gibbs 18-1

Brad Keselowski 22-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Daniel Suarez 45-1

Chris Buescher 50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Erik Jones 125-1

A.J. Allmendinger 200-1

Austin Cindric 250-1

Ryan Preece 250-1

Chase Briscoe 300-1

Michael McDowell 300-1

Justin Haley 300-1

Austin Hill 400-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 750-1

Noah Gragson 750-1

Todd Gilliland 1500-1

Cole Custer 3000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1