After ending a lengthy winless streak last week, Martin Truex Jr. will attempt to post back-to-back victories when he gets behind the wheel for the 2023 AdventHealth 400 on Sunday at Kansas Speedway. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion went 54 races without a checkered flag before finishing 0.505 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain at Dover on Monday. Truex has recorded 16 top-10 finishes in 29 series starts at Kansas NASCAR races and won both races at the track during his championship season.

Truex is +800, while Kyle Larson is the +450 favorite in the latest 2023 AdventHealth 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Two-time race winner Denny Hamlin is +575, William Byron is +600, and Tyler Reddick is +700, while Christopher Bell rounds out the top 2023 NASCAR at Kansas contenders at +800. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Kansas predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2023 AdventHealth 400 picks.

Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting and now hands out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Reddick, won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in March at +1000 odds.

He also correctly predicted Chase Elliott to win the YellaWood 500 at +1200 last October and the Jockey Made in America 250 in 2021, nailed the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner by hitting Larson's victory at +550 odds and was on point by targeting Elliott as the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at +160 odds the previous week. Anyone who has followed his picks has cashed ticket after ticket.

One shocker: Roberts is fading Tyler Reddick, even though he is one of the favorites at +700. In fact, Roberts says Reddick, who is tied for second this season with four top-five finishes, barely even cracks the top 10.

"In seven Cup Series starts at Kansas, Reddick has a 20th-place average finish with two top-10s," Roberts told SportsLine. "He started on the front brown with the No. 8 RCR car in both races last season and led a combined total of 62 laps but finished 30th and 35th."

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Josh Berry, even though he's a +5000 longshot in the latest AdventHealth 400 odds. The 32-year-old Tennessean, who is filling in for the injured Alex Bowman, registered his third top-10 finish in six starts this season last week at Dover. Berry drove in place of Chase Elliott five times earlier this year and was 10th at Phoenix and runner-up at Richmond.

"I'm guessing that his car will be supplied with the normal Hendrick horsepower," Roberts told SportsLine. "Coupled with this track, that gives him lots of room in which to maneuver and run his own line." See who else to back here.

Kyle Larson +450

Denny Hamlin +575

William Byron +600

Tyler Reddick +700

Christopher Bell +800

Martin Truex Jr. +800

Chase Elliott +1200

Ryan Blaney +1400

Kyle Busch +1400

Ross Chastain +1400

Bubba Wallace +1500

Kevin Harvick +1800

Joey Logano +2000

Brad Keselowski +3000

Ty Gibbs +3500

Daniel Suarez +3500

Josh Berry +5000

Chase Briscoe +7500

Chris Buescher +7500

Austin Cindric +7500

A.J. Allmendinger +10000

Aric Almirola +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

Austin Dillon +12500

Ryan Preece +12500

Justin Haley +20000

Corey LaJoie +30000

Michael McDowell +30000

Harrison Burton +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Todd Gilliland +75000

Ty Dillon +100000

Brennan Poole +250000

J.J. Yeley +250000

Josh Bilicki +500000