The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be held at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday and four drivers will be battling it out for a chance to win the title. Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and William Byron all advanced to the championship finale and the highest finisher on Sunday will be crowned the season-long champion. The green flag drops on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at 3 p.m. ET. In addition to the four championship-eligible drivers, there will be 32 others in the NASCAR at Phoenix field trying to end their season on a high note with a victory.

It will be Kevin Harvick's final race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver and he's listed at 13-1 in the NASCAR at Phoenix odds. Larson is the +170 favorite in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds followed by Blaney (+280), Byron (+325) and Bell (+450). Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR Phoenix picks from SportsLine's proven NASCAR model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021.

All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Phoenix leaderboard.

Top 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship predictions

For the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the model is high on Tyler Reddick, even though he's a 25-1 longshot in the latest 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year-old made his third consecutive playoff appearance this season but was eliminated last week in Martinsville after a 26th-place finish left him sixth in the 2023 NASCAR standings.

However, Reddick has still piled up five wins and a total of 20 top-five finishes over the last two seasons and he's run well at Phoenix Raceway of late. He finished third at the spring race in 2022 and then captured another third-place finish on the one-mile dogleg oval earlier this season. Prior to last week's slip-up, he had finished top 10 in his previous three starts.

And a massive shocker: The model says Ryan Blaney, one of the Vegas favorites at +280, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship starting lineup. Blaney punched his ticket into the championship finale for the first time in his career with a win at Martinsville last week and he's up to 10 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series in his career.

However, he's never finished better than seventh in the standings so this is uncharted territory and he's never won a race in Phoenix. Both Blaney and Bell will be at a slight disadvantage with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Larson and Byron having the advantage of working together and the model is predicting that Blaney falls well short of winning his first title on Sunday. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2023 NASCAR Phoenix odds of 28-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2023, and which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 NASCAR at Phoenix leaderboard, all from the model that already nailed nine winners this season.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds, drivers, lineup

See full NASCAR at Phoenix picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +170

Ryan Blaney +280

William Byron +325

Christopher Bell +450

Kevin Harvick +1300

Joey Logano +2000

Denny Hamlin +2200

Tyler Reddick +2500

Martin Truex Jr. +2800

Chase Elliott +4000

Brad Keselowski +5000

Chase Briscoe +5500

Kyle Busch +6000

Chris Buescher +6500

Ross Chastain +7500

Ty Gibbs +7500

Bubba Wallace +12500

Aric Almirola +12500

Daniel Suarez +20000

Alex Bowman +20000

Ryan Preece +30000

Erik Jones +30000

Austin Dillon +75000

Austin Cindric +100000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +100000

Carson Hocevar +100000

A.J. Allmendinger +100000

Michael McDowell +150000

Justin Haley +250000

Harrison Burton +250000

Corey Lajoie +300000

Todd Gilliland +500000

Ty Dillon +500000

JJ Yeley +500000

B.J. McLeod +500000

Ryan Newman +500000