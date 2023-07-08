The NASCAR Cup Series will race in Atlanta for the second time this season when the 2023 Quaker State 400 begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Atlanta was reconfigured ahead of the 2022 season, so this is just the fourth race on the new surface. Chase Elliott won this race last year, while Joey Logano won at Atlanta in the spring. Elliott joins Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski as the 10-1 co-favorites in the 2023 Quaker State 400 odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Logano is 11-1 on the 2023 Atlanta NASCAR odds board.

William Byron is the only other driver with a win on the new surface, and he is among the next tier of 2023 Quaker State 400 contenders at 14-1. Who should you back with your 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta bets? Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta starting lineup and making any 2023 Quaker State 400 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

2023 NASCAR at Atlanta expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Quaker State 400 prop bets: They are backing Brad Keselowski to finish ahead of Kyle Busch at -108 odds. Keselowski finished outside the top 10 in both races at Atlanta last year, but he has a significantly different car this year. The improvement was evident at Atlanta in the spring, as he finished second at the Ambetter Health 400.

Keselowski was also leading at Daytona with five laps to go and finished fifth at Talladega, so he continues to be productive on this track type. Meanwhile, Busch has an average finishing position of 21st in his three races since the track was reconfigured. He is not deserving of his short NASCAR odds for Sunday's race, creating value on Keselowski in this head-to-head prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Atlanta predictions

2023 NASCAR Quaker State 400 odds

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Joey Logano 11-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

William Byron 14-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Christopher Bell 16-1

Chris Buescher 20-1

Corey Lajoie 25-1

Tyler Reddick 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Bubba Wallace 25-1

Kevin Harvick 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Austin Cindric 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

A.J. Allmendinger 40-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Austin Hill 50-1

Justin Haley 50-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Todd Gilliland 60-1

Ryan Preece 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

Harrison Burton 75-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1