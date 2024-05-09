The 2024 Goodyear 400 will take place on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson scored his second victory of the season in dramatic fashion last week, winning in Kansas by 0.001 seconds. It was the smallest margin of victory in NASCAR history and Larson has opened up a 29-point lead at the top of the NASCAR standings. Larson is the +425 favorite (risk $100 to win $425) in the 2024 Goodyear 400 odds, while Denny Hamlin is just behind him at +450. Martin Truex Jr. (+650), William Byron (+800) and Tyler Reddick (+800) round out the top five in the 2024 NASCAR at Darlington odds. Before making any 2024 NASCAR at Darlington predictions, be sure to see the latest 2024 Goodyear 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model was red-hot in 2023, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two of the playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas.

Then it called its first winner of the 2024 season with Larson in Las Vegas for a 21-5 payout and predicted Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 18 winners since 2021, including nine last year and three in the first seven races this season. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2024 Goodyear 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Darlington leaderboard.

Top 2024 Goodyear 400 predictions

For the 2024 Goodyear 400, the model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a +2800 longshot in the latest 2024 NASCAR at Darlington odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion is currently sixth in the NASCAR standings and he's the only Ford driver in the top 10 as the manufacturer has struggled early in the season.

Blaney has four top-five finishes this season and he was top 10 in both of his starts at Darlington last season after only managing one top-10 finish in his first 12 starts at "The Lady in Black." The 30-year-old is a 10-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and he'd certainly love to add a win at Darlington to an increasingly impressive resume.

Another massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., who is second in the standings and listed as one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2024 Darlington NASCAR starting lineup.

Truex has been a fantastic points racer all season but the 44-year-old hasn't been able to make his way to victory lane over the first 12 races of the season. He's failed to even lead a lap in three of his last five races after leading at least one lap in six consecutive races after Daytona.

He's a two-time winner at Darlington, but only has four top-five finishes in 23 career starts on the egg-shaped oval and has had tough luck there since the switch to the Next-Gen Car. Truex has finished 18th or worse in all four of his starts at Darlington since 2022, with mechanical failures sending him to the back of the pack in three of those races despite the fact that he led at least 28 laps in each. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR at Darlington picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2024 NASCAR at Darlington odds longer than +1500 to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Goodyear 400, and which longshots are a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 NASCAR at Darlington odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2024 NASCAR at Darlington leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 18 winners, including three already this year.

2024 Goodyear 400 odds, drivers, lineup

See full NASCAR at Darlington picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +425

Denny Hamlin +450

Martin Truex Jr. +650

William Byron +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Christopher Bell +900

Ross Chastain +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Chase Elliott +1600

Kyle Busch +1600

Chris Buescher +2000

Ty Gibbs +2200

Joey Logano +2500

Ryan Blaney +2800

Bubba Wallace +3000

Alex Bowman +3500

Erik Jones +4000

Noah Gragson +5000

Chase Briscoe +10000

Josh Berry +10000

Daniel Suarez +12500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Michael McDowell +25000

Austin Dillon +30000

Carson Hocevar +30000

Austin Cindric +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

Ryan Preece +50000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Corey Lajoie +75000

Justin Haley +100000

Harrison Burton +100000

Zane Smith +100000

Daniel Hemric +150000

Derek Kraus +500000

Kaz Grala +500000