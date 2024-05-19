Kyle Larson enters the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race with a target on his back, as he is the defending champion at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson is also the only full-time active driver with more than one win in this race, and he can tie Jimmie Johnson (4) for the most all-time on Sunday night. He is one of 17 drivers already eligible for the race, qualifying either by winning a race in 2023-24 or by being a former All-Star winner. Larson is +900 in the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, while Denny Hamlin is the +525 favorite.

Two more spots in the NASCAR All-Star Race field are reserved for the top two finishers in the NASCAR All-Star Open, which precedes the All-Star Race on Sunday evening. Which drivers should back with your NASCAR All-Star Race 2024 bets? Before making any 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $26,100 on $100 plays. Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000.

The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Three weeks later at Atlanta, they predicted Daniel Suarez's victory at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. They went 9-3 on head-to-head plays in the Toyota Owners 400 in March, going +13.58 units in that article alone. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen huge returns.

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Denny Hamlin to finish ahead of William Byron in a head-to-head prop bet that pays -110. Hamlin is making his 18th career start in this event, and he has six top-five finishes in his first 17 appearances. He is off to a phenomenal start this season, leading in all 13 races while ranking second in total laps led (607).

Hamlin led 26 laps when he won the All-Star Race in 2015, and his No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE will feature a Mavis Tire livery specifically designed for this race. He has put an emphasis on strategy for Sunday's race, while other drivers in the field might not be as motivated. Byron has not finished inside the top five in four straight Cup Series races and finished 20th in the All-Star Race last year, making him a driver to fade in this head-to-head prop. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, field

Denny Hamlin +525

William Byron +625

Christopher Bell +800

Kyle Larson +900

Joey Logano +950

Martin Truex Jr. +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Brad Keselowski +1200

Chris Buescher +1500

Kyle Busch +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Daniel Suarez +3500

Michael McDowell +7500

AJ Allmendinger +17500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000