NASCAR announced on Sunday that the 2023 Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway will run Monday at 12 p.m. ET. Friday's practices and qualifying were canceled due to rainy conditions, which also led to the one-day postponement. With drivers having less time to prepare for the race, it could be beneficial to look at experienced drivers in the 2023 NASCAR at Dover field. Kyle Larson is the 6-1 favorite in the 2023 Dover NASCAR odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Kyle Busch (13-2) is second on the NASCAR odds board.

William Byron (15-2) and Chase Elliott (15-2) are two of the other top 2023 NASCAR at Dover contenders. Which drivers should you include in your 2023 Würth 400 bets? Before scouring the 2023 NASCAR at Dover starting lineup and making any 2023 Würth 400 predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 NASCAR at Dover picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past two years, their followers are up nearly $23,000 on $100 plays. In fact, Bobbitt and Greco have nailed 13 outright NASCAR winners each of the past two years.

Last season, they called 150-1 longshot Chris Buescher winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and Erik Jones winning at Darlington at 60-1. Nine weeks ago, they nailed Busch as the outright winner in Fontana for an 11-1 payout. Anybody following them has seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Monday's NASCAR at Dover 2023 race. They're sharing their NASCAR best bets at SportsLine.

2023 NASCAR at Dover expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top 2023 Würth 400 prop bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to finish ahead of Christopher Bell at -110. Elliott returned from a five-race absence with a pair of top-12 finishes at Martinsville Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. He finished second at Auto Club Speedway in his final race before breaking his leg.

Elliott has five top-five finishes in his last seven Dover starts, including a win last year, so he is comfortable on this track. Bell has been a hit-or-miss driver at times this season, finishing outside the top 15 on three occasions despite sitting in first place in the Cup Series standings. His inconsistency makes him a driver to fade in this head-to-head matchup. See what other NASCAR picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NASCAR at Dover predictions

In addition to their prop picks, Bobbitt and Greco have also identified three epic NASCAR longshots they love to win it all. They return over 25-1, so anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the Würth 400 2023? And which epic longshots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NASCAR at Dover picks and best bets, all from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers that are up $23,000, and find out.

2023 Dover NASCAR odds

See full NASCAR picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson 9-2

William Byron 13-2

Chase Elliott 13-2

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Christopher Bell 8-1

Kevin Harvick 9-1

Martin Truex Jr 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Ross Chastain 12-1

Tyler Reddick 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Josh Berry 25-1

Chris Buescher 28-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Daniel Suarez 45-1

Ty Gibbs 50-1

Ryan Preece 50-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 65-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Austin Cindric 100-1

Michael McDowell 125-1

Justin Haley 150-1

Erik Jones 150-1

A.J. Allmendinger 150-1

Todd Gilliland 200-1

Noah Gragson 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Ty Dillon 1250-1

JJ Yeley 2000-1

BJ McLeod 2500-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1