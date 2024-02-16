DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Just a short way away from the beach that became one of the major showcases of the power of the automobile, the Daytona International Speedway has served as one of the world's greatest and unmistakably American cathedrals of speed. And no race it holds all year is more unmistakably its own than the one that bears its very name.

Sunday marks the 66th running of the Daytona 500, the biggest prize in all of stock car racing and the season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series. Defending champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returns to this race to defend the biggest win of his NASCAR career, joining fellow past winners like Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson and this year's polesitter Joey Logano. With them in the field are many other drivers hoping to either define or complement their racing legacies with a Daytona 500 triumph, including defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney.

Daytona 500 pace laps

Feature Story: Defending champ Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returning to track that keeps revitalizing his career

Feature Story: How CBS Sports' telecasts of 'The Great American Race' transformed NASCAR on television

Daytona 500 notebook: What Kyle Larson, other stars had to say at media day for 'The Great American Race'

Daytona 500 qualifying results: Joey Logano earns first Daytona 500 pole, breaking Hendrick's streak

Daytona 500 Duels results: Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick win qualifying races; Jimmie Johnson makes field

Daytona 500 preview: How to watch, stream, race preview, picks

Daytona 500 info

Date: Sun., Feb. 18

Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Fla.

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FoxStream: fubo (try for free)

Daytona 500 starting lineup

#22 - Joey Logano #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #11 - Denny Hamlin #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #21 - Harrison Burton #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Zane Smith (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #6 - Brad Keselowski #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #1 - Ross Chastain #51 - Justin Haley #84 - Jimmie Johnson #23 - Bubba Wallace #41 - Ryan Preece #36 - Kaz Grala #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Josh Berry (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #15 - RIley Herbst #31 - Daniel Hemric #10 - Noah Gragson #62 - Anthony Alfredo #60 - David Ragan

Failed to Qualify: B.J. McLeod, J.J. Yeley

Which drivers have the best chance to win the Daytona 500 and drive to Victory Lane to claim the Harley J. Earl Trophy? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for the Daytona 500 from CBS Sports NASCAR writer and expert Steven Taranto, who is on-site at the Daytona International Speedway for all of Speedweeks.