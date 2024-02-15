DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Joey Logano won the pole for the 66th annual Daytona 500 in qualifying on Wednesday night, posting a lap of 49.465 (181.947 MPH) to beat Michael McDowell and headline an all-Ford front row. Logano's pole is the first Daytona 500 pole for Team Penske, and it marks the first Daytona 500 pole for a Ford driver since 2012.

Lognao's pole also ends a streak of Daytona 500 pole qualifying dominance for Hendrick Motorsports: Hendrick had won the last nine Daytona 500 poles, and their streak of years with at least one car on the Daytona 500 pole ends at that number. Alex Bowman, who won three Daytona 500 poles during that stretch, saw his record streak of six consecutive front row starts end when he timed in 17th.

The all-Ford front row was far from the only surprise in a Daytona 500 qualifying session that proved to be full of major twists. Some of the greatest drama concerned the battle for two of the four available spots in the field for non-chartered cars: Anthony Alfredo posted the fastest time of the Open cars, and he secured a starting spot in the Daytona 500 when the shifter on Kaz Grala's car broke, preventing his No. 36 Ford from getting up to speed and posting a lap of record.

Then, David Ragan -- driving a third RFK Racing Ford -- secured his starting spot when NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson did not post a fast enough lap to be one of the two highest-qualifying Open cars, timing in only 35th at a 50.323. Johnson will now have to earn a starting spot through Thursday night's Duel qualifying races either by being the highest-finishing Open car in his Duel, or by falling back on his qualifying speed if Alfredo and/or Ragan finishes as the highest-finishing Open car in their Duel.

If neither of those scenarios play out, Johnson will fail to qualify for a NASCAR Cup Series race for the first time in his entire career. If Johnson can successfully qualify, B.J. McLeod can make the Daytona 500 field if either he or Ragan is the highest-finishing Open car in Duel 2. J.J. Yeley and Kaz Grala cannot fall back on their qualifying speeds and must be the highest-finishing Open car in their Duel to make the field.

Johnson's issues extended to Toyota as a whole, as not a single Toyota qualified in the top 20 and only one qualified inside the top 25. Erik Jones was the fastest Toyota at a 50.101, but that lap was only good enough to time in 22nd.

Due to the unique qualifiyng format for the Daytona 500, only Logano and McDowell have secured their starting spots as the front row for Sunday's race. Starting positions 3-40 will be set through Thursday night's Duels, with Duel 1 setting the inside row and Duel 2 setting the outside row.

Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick's cars both failed pre-qualifiyng inspection twice, meaning that they have both lost their car chiefs and pit selection for Thursday's Duels.

Daytona 500 Duel Race 1 starting lineup

#22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #9 - Chase Elliott #3 - Austin Dillon #1 - Ross Chastain #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #17 - Chris Buescher #48 - Alex Bowman #99 - Daniel Suarez #62 - Anthony Alfredo #43 - Erik Jones #31 - Daniel Hemric #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #84 - Jimmie Johnson #45 - Tyler Reddick #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #44 - J.J. Yeley



Daytona 500 Duel Race 2 starting lineup

