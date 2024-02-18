DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Just a short way away from the beach that became one of the major showcases of the power of the automobile, the Daytona International Speedway has served as one of the world's greatest and unmistakably American cathedrals of speed. And no race it holds all year is more unmistakably its own than the one that bears its very name.

Sunday marks the 66th running of the Daytona 500, the biggest prize in all of stock car racing and the season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series. Defending champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returns to this race to defend the biggest win of his NASCAR career, joining fellow past winners like Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson and this year's polesitter Joey Logano. With them in the field are many other drivers hoping to either define or complement their racing legacies with a Daytona 500 triumph, including defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney.

It's a busy weekend as the season kicks off with arguably the biggest race of the season. Be sure to stay up to date with all the happenings around Daytona Beach with our coverage of the race, which you can catch up on below. Bookmark this page as it will be updated with the latest race info and news through the checkered flag on Sunday.

Daytona 500 pace laps

Daytona 500 info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FoxStream: fubo (try for free)

Daytona 500 starting lineup

#22 - Joey Logano #34 - Michael McDowell #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #48 - Alex Bowman #11 - Denny Hamlin #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #21 - Harrison Burton #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Zane Smith (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #6 - Brad Keselowski #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #1 - Ross Chastain #51 - Justin Haley #84 - Jimmie Johnson #23 - Bubba Wallace #41 - Ryan Preece #36 - Kaz Grala #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Josh Berry (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #15 - RIley Herbst #31 - Daniel Hemric #10 - Noah Gragson #62 - Anthony Alfredo #60 - David Ragan

Failed to Qualify: B.J. McLeod, J.J. Yeley

