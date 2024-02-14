Ryan Blaney recorded one of his career high-tying three victories and a pair of runner-up finishes over the final three races of the season to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship last year. He has posted one of his 10 career wins at Daytona International Speedway and will try to add another when he takes part in the 2024 Daytona 500 on Sunday. Blaney has yet to win "The Great American Race," registering his victory at Daytona in August 2021, but was runner-up in the season-opening race twice and had three other top-10 finishes in nine Daytona 500 starts. The 30-year-old has led laps in 11 of his 17 Cup Series starts at track and a total of 174 in this event.

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Blaney is 11-1, while three-time winner Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are 10-1 in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds. Brad Keselowski is the 2024 Daytona 500 favorite at 19-2. Before making any Daytona 500 picks or predictions, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past three years, their followers are up more than $24,500 on $100 plays.

Last season, they called +4000 longshot Michael McDowell winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and Ryan Blaney to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +3000. The duo began 2024 by calling Hamlin to win the Clash at the Coliseum at +1100 and hit on three of its four top-five wagers. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco has seen some huge returns.

2024 Daytona 500 expert picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Austin Dillon, even though he's a longshot at 28-1 in the latest 2024 Daytona 500 odds. The 33-year-old native of North Carolina has recorded four victories in his Cup Series career, with half of them coming at Daytona International Speedway.

One of the wins came in the Daytona 500 in 2018, when Dillon he trailed Aric Almirola with one lap remaining in overtime before making contact with Almirola's car on a block attempt and sending him into the wall, clearing a path to victory. Dillon also won at Daytona in August 2022 and has recorded nine top-10 finishes in 21 Cup Series starts at the track. In addition, he registered seven top-10s - and one win - in 10 Xfinity Series outings there.

2024 Daytona 500 odds

Brad Keselowski 19-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

William Byron 16-1

Bubba Wallace 20-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Ty Gibbs 25-1

Martin Truex Jr. 25-1

Ross Chastain 28-1

Austin Cindric 28-1

Austin Dillon 28-1

Erik Jones 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Chase Briscoe 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Josh Berry 40-1

Ryan Preece 45-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1

Harrison Burton 60-1

Justin Haley 60-1

Corey Lajoie 60-1

Jimmie Johnson 60-1

Noah Gragson 60-1

John Hunter Nemechek 60-1

Carson Hocevar 65-1

AJ Allmendinger 65-1

Todd Gilliland 70-1

David Ragan 75-1

Zane Smith 75-1

Riley Herbst 85-1

Daniel Hemric 90-1

Anthony Alfredo 150-1

Kaz Grala 150-1

BJ McLeod 250-1