Lionel Racing released its top 10 best-selling NASCAR die-cast cars of 2022 on Thursday, with Ross Chastain's Moose Fraternity Chevrolet from the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway leading all die-casts in sales. Chastain's raced verson die-cast from the "Hail Melon" at Martinsville, featuring the exact marks and scrapes the car finished the race with after Chastain ran the final corner up against the wall at full speed in a successful last-ditch effort to qualify for the Championship 4, beat out Kurt Busch's Jordan Brand Toyota from his win at Kansas Speedway in May.

Four out of the top 10 best sellers were Chase Elliott die-casts, including his primary NAPA Auto Parts and Hooters paint schemes as well as his race-winning die-casts from Nashville and Dover. Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric were the other two active Cup Series drivers represented in addition to Elliott, Chastain and Busch.

One historical die-cast made the top 10, with Richard Petty's STP Pontiac from his 200th win in the 1984 Firecracker 400 at Daytona ranking No. 5 overall. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Sun Drop late model, which was driven to a third-place finish by Earnhardt in the CARS Tour Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro, was No. 4 in sales.

Here are the top 10 best-selling die-cast cars from 2022 in their entirety: