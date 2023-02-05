Justin Haley was the fastest overall qualifier in single-car qualifying for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, putting down a lap of 13.413 to set the pace in Saturday evening's time trial session. The session set the starting order for the four Heat races tomorrow that will help determine the starting lineup for the 27-car main event.

Haley will start from the pole in Heat 1, with Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and William Byron starting on pole in Heat 2, Heat 3, and Heat 4 after qualifying second, third and fourth, respectively. All four will be in prime position to advance to the main event by finishing in the top five of their 25-lap Heats.

Qualifying went off largely without a hitch after what was an extremely eventful practice session earlier in the afternoon. The most spectacular highlight of practice belonged to rookie Ty Gibbs, whose car went ablaze after what was reported to be a loose exhaust pipe caused a fire in his cockpit. Gibbs was uninjured and his crew attempted to repair his car, but they were disallowed from making a qualifying attempt after NASCAR ruled that unapproved adjustments were made during repairs.

Practice also featured the extremely unusual sight of retaliation in a non-competitive setting. After Chase Briscoe ran into AJ Allmendinger's door while attempting to make a pass to the inside in Turn 1, Allmendinger sent the message that he didn't appreciate the contact by running into Briscoe's rear bumper entering Turn 3, sending him across the track and into the outside wall. Briscoe's car sustained minor damage.

Qualifying itself went incident-free with the exception of Ryan Blaney's time being disallowed. In an attempt to give himself a better running start for his next lap, Blaney turned around backwards on a throwaway lap to drive back around the track, a maneuver no longer permitted by NASCAR.

Each Heat race on Sunday will be 25 laps with only green flag laps counting, and the top five finishers from each Heat race will advance to the Clash. The remaining finishers will move on to one of two 50-lap Last Chance Qualifiers, with the top three in each race advancing to the Clash. The final starting spot will be reserved for the driver who finished highest in points in 2022 who did not already earn a starting spot in the Clash.

Heat 1 starting lineup

#31 - Justin Haley #10 - Aric Almirola #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Ty Dillon



Heat 2 starting lineup

#8 - Kyle Busch #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #4 - Kevin Harvick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #2 - Austin Cindric #9 - Chase Elliott #78 - B.J. McLeod



Heat 3 starting lineup

#20 - Christopher Bell #11 - Denny Hamlin #99 - Daniel Suarez #14 - Chase Briscoe #45 - Tyler Reddick #6 - Brad Keselowski #38 - Todd Gilliland #15 - J.J. Yeley #12 - Ryan Blaney



Heat 4 starting lineup

