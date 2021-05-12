gettyimages-1317176694.jpg
Sean Gardner, Getty

After putting on a drubbing of the NASCAR Cup Series field last weekend at Darlington Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. will get prime position to go for his series-leading fourth win of the 2021 season at one of his nearest and dearest racetracks. On Wednesday, Martin Truex Jr. was named the polesitter for the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway based on the qualifying metric that NASCAR has been using to determine the starting lineup in races without practice or qualifying.

Denny Hamlin will start second, followed by William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher.

Truex is coming off of his third win of the 2021 season at Darlington, which saw him lead 248 of 293 laps before having to fend off a late challenge from Kyle Larson. With a trio of wins now in the bank, Truex gets to start on the pole at a track not far from his hometown of Mayetta, N.J. Truex's first career Cup Series win came at Dover in June of 2007, and he has since won at the speedway twice more -- once in 2016 and once in 2019.

After hosting a pair of Cup Series races every year since 1971, this weekend will mark the Cup Series' only trip to Dover in 2021. Last year's Dover races, which were run as a double-header in August, were won by Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick respectively.

Here's the full starting lineup for the Drydene 400:

  1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. - Reser's Fine Foods Toyota
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin - FedEx Office Toyota
  3. #24 - William Byron - Axalta Chevrolet
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson - NationsGuard Chevrolet
  5. #4 - Kevin Harvick - Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford
  6. #18 - Kyle Busch - M&M's Toyota
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney - Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott - NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
  9. #22 - Joey Logano - Shell/Pennzoil Ford
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher - Fastenal Ford
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell - STANLEY Toyota
  12. #8 - Tyler Reddick - Cat Linkage Parts Chevrolet
  13. #6 - Ryan Newman - Guaranteed Rate Ford
  14. #3 - Austin Dillon - Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet
  15. #2 - Brad Keselowski - Wurth/UTI Ford
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman - Ally Chevrolet
  17. #14 - Chase Briscoe (R) - Ford Performance Racing School Ford
  18. #21 - Matt DiBenedetto - Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford
  19. #42 - Ross Chastain - Moose Fraternity Chevrolet
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - Bush's Beans Chevrolet
  21. #34 - Michael McDowell - Revolve Finance Ford
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace - McDonald's Toyota
  23. #43 - Erik Jones - Medallion Finance Chevrolet
  24. #99 - Daniel Suarez - CommScope Chevrolet
  25. #37 - Ryan Preece - Thomas' Chevrolet
  26. #7 - Corey LaJoie - Drydene Performance Products Chevrolet
  27. #38 - Anthony Alfredo (R) - Speedy Cash Ford
  28. #1 - Kurt Busch - Monster Energy Chevrolet
  29. #77 - Justin Haley - Diamond Creek Water Chevrolet
  30. #41 - Cole Custer - HaasTooling.com Ford
  31. #78 - B.J. McLeod - Surface Sunscreen/Koolbox ICE Ford
  32. #10 - Aric Almirola - Smithfield/Weis Markets Ford
  33. #15 - James Davison - Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
  34. #51 - Cody Ware - Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
  35. #00 - Quin Houff - Reliant/Verkada Chevrolet
  36. #53 - Garrett Smithley - Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
  37. #52 - Josh Bilicki - Rick Ware Racing Ford