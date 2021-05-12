After putting on a drubbing of the NASCAR Cup Series field last weekend at Darlington Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. will get prime position to go for his series-leading fourth win of the 2021 season at one of his nearest and dearest racetracks. On Wednesday, Martin Truex Jr. was named the polesitter for the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway based on the qualifying metric that NASCAR has been using to determine the starting lineup in races without practice or qualifying.

Denny Hamlin will start second, followed by William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher.

Truex is coming off of his third win of the 2021 season at Darlington, which saw him lead 248 of 293 laps before having to fend off a late challenge from Kyle Larson. With a trio of wins now in the bank, Truex gets to start on the pole at a track not far from his hometown of Mayetta, N.J. Truex's first career Cup Series win came at Dover in June of 2007, and he has since won at the speedway twice more -- once in 2016 and once in 2019.

After hosting a pair of Cup Series races every year since 1971, this weekend will mark the Cup Series' only trip to Dover in 2021. Last year's Dover races, which were run as a double-header in August, were won by Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick respectively.

Here's the full starting lineup for the Drydene 400: