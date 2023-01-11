Television star Frankie Muniz, who achieved his greatest fame playing the titular role in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, announced Wednesday that he will race full-time in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series -- a NASCAR-owned stock car touring series viewed as a stepping stone to stock car racing's highest levels -- as the driver of the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing. Muniz will make his ARCA debut in the season opener at Daytona on Feb. 18 as he takes the next step in his transition from a television and acting career to a racing career.

A former child star, Muniz began his racing career in the late 2000s, competed in the Atlantic Championship for three seasons with a best finish of fourth while also racing in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race at Long Beach. In recent years, Muniz has raced stock cars on the West Coast and had openly expressed his interest in racing in either NASCAR or ARCA in 2023.

"Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver," read a statement by Muniz. "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

Muniz, whose television and acting credits beyond Malcolm in the Middle include Deuces Wild, Big Fat Liar, and Agent Cody Banks, becomes the latest actor to seriously pursue a racing career. Paul Newman achieved great success as a racer after entering the sport through his role in Winning, winning four championships in sports cars and winning his class in the 1995 24 Hours of Daytona. Other notable actors that raced include Steve McQueen, James Garner, and Patrick Dempsey among others.

Rette Jones Racing, co-owned by Canadian racer Terry Jones and former ARCA championship-winning crew chief Mark Rette, has fielded cars in ARCA since 2003 with a best finish of 2nd at Daytona in 2017. Last season, the team finished 7th in points with driver Amber Balcaen running the full season.