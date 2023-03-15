Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday that team co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has added Circuit of the Americas in March and the Coca-Cola 600 in May to his limited schedule of racing in 2023. Johnson will be sponsored by Club Wyndham in both races.

Johnson will now be able to check off a bucket list item of racing at Circuit of the Americas while also making his return to Charlotte Motor Speedway, a track where he has won nine times in his NASCAR career -- four of which came in the Coke 600 on Memorial Day Weekend.

"COTA has been on my racing 'bucket list' for a very long time," Johnson said in a statement. "But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the IndyCar schedule – and it wasn't – and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left. I'm excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I've heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I'm looking forward to it is an understatement."

While racing at Circuit of the Americas will be a new experience for Johnson, he is one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Coca-Cola 600, winning three years in a row from 2003 to 2005 and then again in 2014. Johnson returns to the Coke 600 one year after making his debut in the Indianapolis 500, one of three crown jewel events across motorsports that take place the Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend.

"The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule," Johnson said. "For fans, it's truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco [Formula 1], IndyCar's Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR's longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night. Last year I lived out another 'bucket list' item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I'm looking forward to driving this NextGen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham."

After coming out of retirement to run part-time in 2023, Johnson made his season debut in the Daytona 500, where he ran well and scored stage points but finished 31st after being collected in a crash in overtime. Johnson previously announced that he would run the Chicago Street Course in July, and he is also part of NASCAR's Garage 56 team that will compete overseas at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.