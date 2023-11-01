After 23 full seasons of a career that has made him one of NASCAR's all-time greats, Kevin Harvick will make his 826th and final NASCAR Cup Series start in this weekend's season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Harvick will officially retire following Sunday's race at one of his best tracks, where he will sport a special paint scheme recognizing the name he has built for himself.

On Wednesday, Busch Light and Stewart-Haas Racing revealed the paint scheme for Harvick's final start, which will remove the "Busch" lettering on the No. 4 Busch Light Ford and replace it with "Harvick." Anheuser-Busch will defer its brand to Harvick's in recognition of their 13-year partnership, which saw both Budweiser and Busch Light adorn Harvick's car for some of his greatest triumphs.

Harvick's final Cup Series race coming at Phoenix Raceway is quite fitting, as he is the all-time winningest driver in track history with nine victories. Harvick's first two Phoenix wins came in a sweep of the track's 2006 dates, then he added wins in the fall races of 2012 and 2013 before winning five more upon his move from Richard Childress Racing to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014.

Harvick's nine Phoenix wins account for a great chunk of his 60 career Cup wins, a mark that puts him 10th on NASCAR's all-time wins list. Harvick's 60 wins are second among all active Cup Series drivers only to Kyle Busch's 63 wins.