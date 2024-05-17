Kyle Larson seeks a $1 million payday for the second straight year when he competes in the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson won this exhibition race -- and the hefty cash prize -- for the third time in his career last year, when it was the first Cup Series event held at the North Carolina track since 1996. The 2021 series champion, who also won the All-Star Race in 2019 at Charlotte and 2021 at Texas, posted his second win of this season two weeks ago at Kansas but crashed out of the race at Darlington last weekend.

Larson is listed at 9-1 and 2015 winner Denny Hamlin is the 21-4 favorite in the latest 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race odds. William Byron is 25-4, Christopher Bell is 8-1 and 2016 race winner Joey Logano rounds out the top five 2024 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro contenders at 19-2. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com, and he chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion that he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto is off to a red-hot start for SportsLine in 2024, nailing six winners in his best bets already, including 16-1 longshot Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas last month. Anyone following his NASCAR picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race. He's sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race expert picks

For the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race, Taranto is high on Chase Elliott, who is listed at 10-1. The 28-year-old native of Georgia has been hot of late, posting all five of his top-five finishes this season over his last seven starts. One of those was his victory at Texas, which ended his 42-start dry spell.

Elliott also has enjoyed success in the All-Star Race over his career. The 2020 Cup Series champion has recorded six top-10 finishes in eight appearances in the exhibition race, including a victory in 2020. He followed the win with a third-place and, after finishing 23rd in 2022, registered his fourth top-five when he was fifth last year.

Another surprise: Taranto is fading Kyle Larson, even though he is one of the favorites at 9-1. Like Elliott, the 31-year-old Larson has been performing well lately. Since finishing 17th at the Circuit of the Americas on March 24, the Californian has been third or better in four of his seven starts. Larson leads all drivers this season with six top-five finishes.

In addition to his three victories, Larson posted two other top-10s in his six All-Star Race appearances. He was runner-up in his debut in 2017 and finished seventh the following year before beginning his stretch of three wins in four starts. A day before his triumph in this race last season, Larson made his lone Truck Series start at North Wilkesboro and captured the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 after leading 138 of the 252 laps. See what other NASCAR picks he likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2024 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro best bets. He's also high on a driver who has yet to even qualify for the race. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the NASCAR All-Star Race 2024, and which driver yet to qualify could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who has already nailed six winners this year, and find out.

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race odds

See full NASCAR at North Wilkesboro picks at SportsLine

Denny Hamlin 21-4

William Byron 25-4

Christopher Bell 8-1

Kyle Larson 9-1

Joey Logano 19-2

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Tyler Reddick 12-1

Chris Buescher 15-1

Kyle Busch 18-1

Ross Chastain 20-1

Daniel Suarez 35-1

Michael McDowell 75-1

A.J. Allmendinger 175-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1