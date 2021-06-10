The most difficult part of NASCAR, particularly in an era where advertising dollars are difficult to come by, is the never-ending struggle of race teams to attract, acquire, and retain sponsors for their cars. And this is a reality especially felt by independent and family-owned race teams, who don't necessarily have the brand names, big budgets, and corporate structure of the top teams in the sport.

The realities of sponsorship are currently being felt by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown, whose Brandonbilt Motorsports team is currently without a sponsor for several upcoming races on the schedule. But to fix that, Brown has made a full-court press to attract attention, creating a viral video that has caught the attention of all of NASCAR Twitter.

Brown begins the video on a serious note, lamenting that it's difficult to talk about how his car is set to be blank for upcoming races - Before getting into character and launching into a minute-long promotion of the available space on his car reminiscent of a used car salesman advertisement.

"Are you tired of spending your company's hard earned dollar on some of these garbage advertisements?", says Brown, kicking over a garbage can for emphasis. "Come on down where the No. 68 works for you!

"We've got quarter panels! We've got decklids! We've got C-Posts! You can sponsor my rear end!"

The video was another demonstration of Brown's marketing savvy, which was fully on display last month at Darlington: As part of a throwback to Dale Jarrett's UPS paint scheme from 2002, Brown leaned all the way into a UPS delivery man theme, which included driving a UPS truck on race day.

Beyond his promotional gumption, Brown has also demonstrated clear on-track value for potential partners: After making the Xfinity Series Playoffs last season driving for his family-owned team, Brown has already set career-highs with two Top 5s and seven Top 10s through 13 races this season. Brown earned a career-best finish of third at Phoenix, and recently followed it up with a fourth place run at Charlotte.