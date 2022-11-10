NASCAR announced Thursday that the sport will kick off its 75th Anniversary celebration by participating in the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on January 2. The sport will field a float, titled "Always Forward," which will commemorate the sport's diamond anniversary and spotlight the 2023 Busch Light Clash the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The float will feature the entrance of the L.A. Coliseum, including the Olympic Caldron atop the Peristyle, with stock cars racing around a track lined with checkered flags, ribbons, palm trees and more. Concept art suggests that the cars will be from throughout NASCAR's history, including those driven by legends of the sport like Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon.

The float will stand at 25 feet tall from the base to the top of the flame and 55 feet in length. The float's many design elements will sit atop a base that includes hot pink, orange and red roses with sprinkles of blue florals.

"We're beyond thrilled to be participating in such an incredible spectacle as the Rose Parade," read a statement by NASCAR vice president of marketing services Patrick Rogers. "There's truly no better way to enter NASCAR's 75th year than by celebrating at an event that brings people together through immense creativity and color. With a theme that so closely resembles the growth of our sport and organization, I can't wait to see our float come to life in the new year."

As part of its participation in the Rose Parade, NASCAR will provide volunteers in the Tournament of Roses a special ticket offer to both the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and the second race of the season at Auto Club Speedway in February. NASCAR will open 2023 with its second trip to the L.A. Coliseum, a venue that will be celebrating its Centennial Anniversary in addition to NASCAR's 75th Anniversary.