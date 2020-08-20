With just three races remaining before the start of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, Dover International Speedway will host a pair of Cup Series events this weekend. Saturday's 2020 Drydene 311 begins at 4 p.m. ET, with Sunday's race beginning at 4 p.m. ET as well. Chase Elliott is coming off a win at the Daytona road course last weekend and is listed at 13-2 in the 2020 Drydene 311 odds from William Hill.

However, three drivers are listed ahead of Elliott on the 2020 NASCAR at Dover odds board, including 2020 NASCAR standings leader Kevin Harvick (11-4). Denny Hamlin finished second last week and is just behind Harvick at 9-2 in this week's NASCAR odds. Before locking in any 2020 Drydene 311 picks for Saturday, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR at Dover predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. Then last week at the Daytona road course, the model called Chase Elliott's win and nailed three of the top four drivers. Anybody who has follow the model has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Dover race on Saturday, Aug. 22, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Drydene 311 predictions for Saturday

The model is high on Ryan Blaney, even though he's a 14-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Dover odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Blaney is currently fifth in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings despite disappointing finishes in his last two runs at Michigan (38th) and the Daytona road course (31st).

Blaney did finish fourth in the first of two races held at Michigan two weekends ago and he's had eight top-five finishes overall in 2020, including a win at Talladega in the Geico 500. Blaney has multiple top-10 finishes at Dover early in his career and also won there in the Xfinity Series during the 2017 Drive Sober 200.

And a massive shocker: Kevin Harvick, the top Vegas favorite at 11-4, fails to get to victory lane. Harvick has six victories after winning both races at Michigan, but he didn't enjoy his ride at the Daytona road course after finishing 17th.

That ended a streak of nine consecutive top-five finishes. Harvick has a pair of wins at Dover International Speedway, but he's also had nine finishes of 20th or worse. There are far better values this week in a loaded 2020 Drydene 311 starting lineup.

2020 NASCAR at Dover odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 11-4

Denny Hamlin 9-2

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Chase Elliott 13-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

William Byron 40-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Alex Bowman 40-1

Matt DiBenedetto 40-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Christopher Bell 75-1

Tyler Reddick 75-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Matt Kenseth 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

John Hunter Nemechek 1000-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Michael McDowell 2000-1

Ryan Preece 2000-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1