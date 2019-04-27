NASCAR at Talladega odds, picks 2019: Model says Aric Almirola surprises at GEICO 500

Sunday's 2019 GEICO 500 promises plenty of excitement for NASCAR fans everywhere. Last year, Joey Logano claimed the checkered flag and jump-started his dominant season that saw him record 29 top-10 finishes. Now, he'll look to defend his title at the 2019 NASCAR at Talladega spring race, which gets underway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Logano and Brad Keselowski enter Sunday's race as the Vegas favorites at 8-1 in the latest 2019 GEICO 500 odds. Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are all among the top 2019 NASCAR at Talladega contenders at 10-1. This year's edition of the GEICO 500 has an extremely talented grid and promises plenty of high-speed action. Before you make any 2019 GEICO 500 picks or enter a daily Fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you should see the 2019 NASCAR at Talladega predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol earlier this month. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Talladega Superspeedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 GEICO 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Talladega 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Aric Almirola, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 14-1 NASCAR at Talladega odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Almirola has had plenty of success at Talladega, with five consecutive top-10 finishes, which includes a win at the 1000Bulbs.com 500 in his last start at this historic racetrack. He led for just one lap, but was able to take home the checkered flag for his lone victory of 2018.

His five consecutive top-10 finishes at Talladega are remarkable because he started outside the top 20 in four of those races. Overall, Almirola has finished in the top 10 in all but three races this season, which includes a fourth place at Phoenix and a third place in a Daytona Duel. His track record in Alabama shows he has the ability to climb the NASCAR at Talladega leaderboard quickly, so confidently lock him in at a 14-1 discount Sunday afternoon.

One of the shocking 2019 GEICO 500 picks from the model: Denny Hamlin, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Talladega lineup.

The 38-year-old veteran is second in the NASCAR standings after finishing in the top five in each of his last four races. However, he hasn't fared well at Talladega in recent years. In fact, he's made the top five just four times in his last 21 starts at this track.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 GEICO 500 odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Aric Almirola 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 18-1

Paul Menard 18-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Daniel Suarez 18-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Matt Dibenedetto 30-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Kyle Larson 40-1

William Byron 40-1

Ryan Newman 40-1