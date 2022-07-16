Of the last three winners at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola is the most recent, and he'll look to add another with his first win of this season in the 2022 Ambetter 301. In last year's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Almirola led for 25 laps and took fifth in the second race stage before nabbing the checkered flag, but what does he bring to NASCAR DFS lineups in his bid for a repeat performance? Almirola has two top five and six top-ten finishes so far in 2022, but should he be among your NASCAR DFS picks for New Hampshire?

Should you consider Almirola as a prime target in the NASCAR DFS driver pool, or are other recent NASCAR at New Hampshire winners like Brad Keselowski or Kevin Harvick better options for your NASCAR DFS strategy? Before you make your NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at New Hampshire DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, McClure highlighted Bubba Wallace in his picks for the Quaker State 400 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, who finished 14th after starting 32nd in the field. Prior to that, all three of his highlighted picks finished within the Top 10 of the Kwik Trip 250. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire race. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2022 Ambetter 301 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at New Hampshire, we can tell you McClure is high on Tyler Reddick ($8,600 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Reddick followed up his win at Road America on July 4 weekend with a disappointing 29th-place finish at Atlanta last weekend. However, he placed in the top 10 of the first two stages of last year's race at New Hampshire and finished 10th at the 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire.

For the season, Reddick is 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, and his previous top finish came in Charlotte at the Coca-Cola 600, when he took sixth after starting eighth. Reddick is ninth among all drivers in total fastest laps driven this season with 183 and finished with a driver rating of 91.5 in his run at New Hampshire last year. Nearly 60 percent of Reddick's total laps this season have been inside the top 15 of the pack.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Martin Truex Jr. ($10,400 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). Truex Jr. finished 11th at last week's Quaker State 400, and although he is still looking for his first win this season, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes on the year. Truex Jr. will be looking for a better outcome than last season's 12th-place finish after starting second last July.

This season, Truex Jr. is still looking for his first win after he won four races last year. Still, he is sixth in the Cup Series point standings and has been competitive with an average mid-race position of 12.5. Truex Jr. has the third-most quality passes among all drivers this season with 1,213 and has led for the seventh-most laps with 281 this season. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at New Hampshire DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2022 Ambetter 301? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.