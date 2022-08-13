Three races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and only one spot remains open for a driver that has yet to win this season. Kevin Harvick secured his place last week with his win at Michigan International Speedway, but after a near two-year gap between wins, can he pick up a second consecutive win on Sunday in the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 at 3 p.m. ET? Harvick hasn't won at Richmond since 2013, but could still be an interesting name to consider for NASCAR DFS lineups.

Harvick has three pole positions and four top-five NASCAR at Richmond finishes since 2018, including a second place finish earlier this year in April. Meanwhile, other drivers that have fared well in recent Richmond races like Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin could be other options to look at in the NASCAR DFS driver pool. Before you make your 2022 NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Richmond DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, two of McClure's core NASCAR DFS picks finished in the top 10 of the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Martin Truex Jr. (sixth place) and Alex Bowman, who finished ninth after starting 30th in the grid. The previous week, McClure highlighted Ricky Stenhouse at Indianapolis, who finished 13th after starting 38th. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

For NASCAR at Richmond, McClure is high on Truex again ($10,600 on DraftKings and $14,000 on FanDuel). Truex is fourth in the cup series point standings this season, with 709, which is the most of any driver that has yet to win a race in 2022. Last weekend, he finished sixth at Michigan after starting seventh in the grid, and he now has three top-five and ten top-ten finishes this season.

Truex has been money at Richmond since 2019, and finished fourth at the Toyota Owners 400 earlier this year. In his last six races there, he has finished inside the top five every time, and won three of those events. Nearly three quarters of Truex's total laps driven this season have come inside the first 15 in the pack and he is fifth in quality pass percentage (59.5 percent).

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Tyler Reddick ($8,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). Reddick had a disappointing 29th-place finish last weekend at Michigan after starting sixth in the grid, but notched his second career cup series victory two weeks ago at the Indy Road Course. Prior to his Verizon 200 victory, Reddick finished second at Pocono in the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400.

Including Reddick in NASCAR DFS lineups is more of a testament to his recent form than his history at Richmond. He finished 12th at the Toyota Owners 400, but also finished with his best driver rating (82.2) at the track since joining the NASCAR Cup Series. Reddick has the ninth-most fastest laps this season (212), as well as the fourth-highest average mid-race position (13.7), and should be in the mix to challenge at the end of the race this weekend. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

