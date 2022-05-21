Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, and Chase Elliott ended as the top three in last year's NASCAR All-Star Race, and they return to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race in search of another top finish. Larson won last year's race in the midst of three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victories from the end of May through mid-June. Both he and Elliott have won this season, but Keselowski has just one top ten finish this season. Should you consider any of them in your NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in the smaller NASCAR at Texas field?

After his second place showing in the 2021 All-Star Race, Keselowski went on to take a fourth place finish later in the year at Texas Motor Speedway in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Larson finished first in that race as well, so should you be sure to include him from this weekend's NASCAR DFS driver pool? Before making any NASCAR DFS picks for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Texas DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, McClure was high on Kyle Busch in his AdventHealth 400 picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he finished third. Two weeks before, McClure had correctly picked Chase Elliott to win the DuraMAX Drydene 400. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season. Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns.

Top 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Texas, McClure is high on Busch once again ($9,500 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Busch has dominated at Texas Motor Speedway in recent seasons, with two wins, a top-five and three top-10 finishes in eight races there since 2018. This season, he has a win on the dirt at Bristol, and he's followed that up with two top-three finishes with a top 10 in three of his last four events.

Busch is third in the overall point standings this season, and has led for the fifth-most laps among all drivers this season, with 243. Busch has also been resourceful all year, and has the seventh-highest pass differential, at +107. Over the last three seasons at intermediate tracks such as Texas Motor Speedway, Busch has held the fourth-highest driver rating (101.0), so he should be expected to stay near the front of the pack in the augmented race format for this weekend.

Another part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Kevin Harvick ($7,300 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). In last weekend's race, Harvick was briefly in the top 10, but ultimately finished 15th after starting 23rd. Harvick hasn't won a race in more than a year, but he is a two-time All-Star Race champion, making him an intriguing pick for this weekend.

Harvick is one of the three drivers with a higher average driver rating than Busch at Texas Motor Speedway since 2019, at 103.5. Even though the wins haven't been there for him recently, he's stayed within the top 15 of the pack for nearly 70 percent of the total laps he's driven this season. Harvick also has the seventh-highest average mid-race position of 13.2, so he should be competitive in the three-stage format for Sunday night's race.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at Texas DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race? And which value driver is a must-roster?