Ryan Blaney rebounded off his crash after finishing 30th at the Daytona 500 with a second-place result at Atlanta last week. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion led 31 laps and now heads to the 2024 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Daniel Suarez, who was a 35-1 longshot, edged out Blaney last week in the first shocking win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could another longshot be set to prevail and serve as a valuable option in 2024 Pennzoil 400 NASCAR DFS lineups?

William Byron, who won the 2024 Daytona 500, will try to become the first back-to-back Pennzoil 400 winner since Joey Logano in 2019 and 2020. Logano will also be behind the wheel on Sunday, so should you include him in 2024 Pennzoil 400 DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Brad Keselowski has two Pennzoil 400 victories since 2014, so how should he factor into your NASCAR DFS strategy? Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for the Pennzoil 400 2024 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Las Vegas DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model was red-hot in the 2023 season, nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1) as well as his win in New Hampshire (11-2), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). The model correctly predicted winners in two playoff races as well, with Ryan Blaney scoring a 12-1 payout at Talladega and Larson winning at 9-2 in Las Vegas. It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 15 winners since 2021 and nine last year alone. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

For NASCAR at Las Vegas, McClure is high on Kyle Larson ($14,000 on FanDuel and $11,000 on DraftKings). Larson is still seeking his first top-10 result of the season, but he's been one of the most consistent drivers in the sport since 2021. Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, followed by finishing seventh in 2022 and second last year, just one point behind Ryan Blaney as the champion. Larson did lead 17 laps last week, but his day was cut short after being involved in an accident started by Brad Keselowski in the 220th lap and the 31-year-old Larson was unable to finish the race.

Larson had the second-most victories of any drivers last season (four), only trailing William Byron's six wins. Larson was victorious in his last running at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, winning the South Point 400 in October and he's finished in the top two in three of his last four competitions in Las Vegas. He's finished second in back-to-back Pennzoil 400 races and McClure expects another strong showing from Larson on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Tyler Reddick ($11,000 on FanDuel and $8,900 on DraftKings). Reddick has been involved in crashes in each of his first two races this season but he has strong showings in Las Vegas recently. The 28-year-old has finished eighth or better in four of his last five races at Las Vegas while placing in the top 15 in all five.

Reddick has back-to-back seasons with multiple Cup Series victories with 10 top-five results each year. He's also totaled 31 top-10 finishes over his last two seasons as he's emerging as one of the best young drivers in the sport. Reddick finished eighth or better in three of his final five races last season, so if he can avoid some bad luck and stay out of crashes, McClure believes he'll see a better result this weekend. See which other drivers to roster here.

