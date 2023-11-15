NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick is going to wake up every morning and enjoy retirement. Although he is done racing, he will be staying close to the sport by living it up in Ricky Bobby's mansion from the classic movie "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

After 23 years of racing, 60 Cup Series wins and the 2014 title, Harvick had his final race day on Nov. 5. He had many memorable moments, including one in Talladega in 2010, so this seems like the perfect fit.

Public records from Mecklenburg County show Harvick and his wife, DeLana, closed on the six-bedroom home on Oct. 30. The Harvicks purchased the Lake Norman mansion in North Carolina for $6.75 million from Dan and Judith Moore, who renovated most of the 12,000-square-foot property.

"99% has changed," Dan Moore told The Charlotte Observer.

What the couple didn't change was the fireplace from the iconic scene in the movie, when Ricky Bobby, played by Will Ferrell, says grace before having dinner with his family along with best friend and teammate Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly). The table is filled with fast food, and Ricky Bobby is thanking "Dear Lord Baby Jesus" for all the good things in his life.

Moore described the area where the home is located as "NASCAR Row," because NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Joe Gibbs lives just down the street, as does NASCAR engine builder Doug Yates.

Talladega Nights is an iconic Hollywood film and NASCAR has embraced it with open arms. In September, Stewart-Haas Racing had two cars pay tribute to the movie. Ryan Preece's No. 41 Ford and Chase Briscoe's No. 14 Ford mimicked Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr.'s cars. The two drivers also committed to their characters by acting out some memorable scenes from the movie.