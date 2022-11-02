NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O'Donnell said Tuesday that the sanctioning body is not planning to make any rules that would forbid the wall ride move that allowed Ross Chastain to gain five spots and advance to the Championship 4 in the final corner at Martinsville.

Chastain's move to go full throttle into Turn 3 and run right up against the wall had previously been unthinkable, as conventional wisdom suggested that friction between the car and the wall would have scrubbed off too much speed and caused too much damage to the car.

But Chastain succeeded in a way that seemingly defied the very laws of physics themselves, and also raised the question of whether or not what Chastain did should be allowed in the future.

Despite competitors raising concerns in post-race, O'Donnell pointed out that Chastain's move did not violate any NASCAR rules.

Kyle Larson told reporters he did not think the move was a good look for NASCAR, calling it "embarrassing." Joey Logano questioned whether or not the move opened Pandora's Box, suggesting it should potentially be changed in order to keep the move from becoming commonplace.

"Now every Xfinity race, every Truck race, every Cup race, no matter the track, this wall riding is going to be a play. That's not good," Logano said. "I mean, it was awesome, it was cool. It happened for the first time. There's no rule against it. There needs to be a rule against this one because I don't know if you want the whole field riding the wall coming to the checkered flag."

But O'Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the sanctioning body did not plan to make an immediate rule change, particularly so quickly before this weekend's championship race at Phoenix. He added that any assessment of whether or not riding the wall should be legal would take place during the offseason.

Here's more from O'Donnell:

"In our 75 year history, no one has successfully done that," O'Donnell said. "... Certainly within the rules what he did and was able to execute it. So as with anything you see for the first time, you've got to take a look. We've had a number of discussions internally about that move and all the what-ifs. But that's within the rules, and believe that's where we'll be for Phoenix as well. And then something we can definitely evaluate in the offseason. "... At this point in looking at it, it was a move that was within the bounds of the rulebook. Really don't think it's right to adjust the rules when for 35 points races we've been one way and then throw a wrinkle in it for the 36th."

When asked about some of the other competitors' concerns in his post-race press conference, Chastain pointed out that the move wouldn't work almost every other time, and that he had destroyed the car in doing so. He almost made a point that the move was a dangerous one, as his car could have ended up clipping the crossover gate in the Turn 4 wall if it was not properly sealed.

"The scenario for it to be worth it to work like that, the car is destroyed. Upper control arm I think is broke on the right front, I had no brakes coming across the finish line," Chastain said. "That's not something that everybody's going to just go do now. But I don't know. I don't know what they should do. I'm sure that I will talk to them this week. I'm sure that we will have lots of conversations about it.

"I will give my point of view and my opinion. But I'll let them decide, right? They know me well and they know these scenarios well enough now that we've got a good working relationship with race control and everybody at NASCAR. I'm ready to talk and ready to help push it forward if we need to."

Whatever the ultimate fallout (if any) of Chastain's move to ride up against the wall is, it has instantly become a legendary moment and elevated Chastain's profile in the greater racing world beyond what it has ever been before. The payoff for Chastain is a spot in the Championship 4 and a shot to win his first Cup Series title this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.