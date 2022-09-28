NASCAR announced discipline on Tuesday for both William Byron and Ty Gibbs after the two were involved in retaliatory incidents against other drivers during last weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Both drivers received major points and monetary fines for their respective actions.

William Byron was docked 25 driver and owner points and assessed a $50,000 fine for running into and spinning out Denny Hamlin under caution as payback for an earlier incident. Byron was run up into the wall on the backstretch while racing Hamlin for second, and he responded by spinning Hamlin when the field slowed down for the yellow flag about 10 laps later. Hamlin would lose his track position as a result, but ultimately recovered to finish 10th.

The penalty against Byron amounts to a mea culpa from NASCAR, as competition officials admitted post-race that they had missed a call on penalizing Byron because they were focused on the accident site and hadn't noticed. It also has major implications for the NASCAR playoffs. After a seventh place finish put him 17 points above the cut line leaving Texas, the penalty means that Byron now enters Talladega eight points below the cut line.

Shortly after the penalty towards Byron was announced on Tuesday evening, Hendrick Motorsports announced that they would appeal the penalty.

Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs was fined $75,000 after an incident on pit road with Ty Dillon. After Dillon crowded Gibbs when he pulled out of his pit stall, Gibbs retaliated by steering his car into Dillon's, nearly running Dillon into multiple crewmembers and NASCAR officials who were working on the right side of Chris Buescher's car.

Gibbs' penalty was listed as a second infraction, as he was previously fined $15,000 for running into Sam Mayer's car after an Xfinity Series race at Martinsville earlier this year. While Gibbs is a full-time Xfinity driver and does not earn Cup Series points, his No. 23 team was assessed a penalty of 25 owners points for Gibbs' actions.

Tuesday's penalty report also announced an indefinite suspension of NASCAR Xfinity Series team member Patrick Briody. Briody, who works for Our Motorsports, was indefinitely suspended for a violation of NASCAR's Substance Abuse Policy.