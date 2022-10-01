gettyimages-1429398466.jpg
LINCOLN, Ala. -- Christopher Bell won the pole for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 53.026 (180.591 mph) to win his fourth pole of the year and sweep both Talladega poles for 2022. Bell now leads all Cup Series drivers in poles won this season.

Saturday's qualifying session marked the first opportunity for Noah Gragson to climb aboard Hendrick Motorsports' No. 48 Chevrolet, as he fills in as the substitute driver for Alex Bowman (concussion-like symptoms) this weekend. Gragson made the final round of qualifying, earning his career-best starting spot in seventh with a lap of 53.356. Justin Allgaier, driving the Beard Motorsports No. 62 that Gragson was originally entered in, qualified 31st.

Qualifying saw a frightening moment on pit road, as Tyler Reddick was unable to stop his car after his qualifying lap and nosed into the pit wall, momentarily pinning a NASCAR official between his car and the wall. The official was treated on pit road for minor injuries, and Reddick's car also sustained some minor damage.

Ty Gibbs was fast enough to advance to the final round of qualifying, but he did not make a lap in the second round after his team went back to the garage area to address an engine issue. Gibbs will start 10th on Sunday.

YellaWood 500 starting lineup

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #10 - Aric Almirola
  5. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #48 - Noah Gragson
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #24 - William Byron
  10. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #16 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  15. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #31 - Justin Haley
  22. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  23. #17 - Chris Buescher
  24. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #18 - Kyle Busch
  27. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  28. #41 - Cole Custer
  29. #34 - Michael McDowell
  30. #42 - Ty Dillon
  31. #62 - Justin Allgaier
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #77 - Landon Cassill
  34. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  35. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  36. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  37. #51 - Cody Ware