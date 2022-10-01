LINCOLN, Ala. -- Christopher Bell won the pole for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 53.026 (180.591 mph) to win his fourth pole of the year and sweep both Talladega poles for 2022. Bell now leads all Cup Series drivers in poles won this season.

Saturday's qualifying session marked the first opportunity for Noah Gragson to climb aboard Hendrick Motorsports' No. 48 Chevrolet, as he fills in as the substitute driver for Alex Bowman (concussion-like symptoms) this weekend. Gragson made the final round of qualifying, earning his career-best starting spot in seventh with a lap of 53.356. Justin Allgaier, driving the Beard Motorsports No. 62 that Gragson was originally entered in, qualified 31st.

Qualifying saw a frightening moment on pit road, as Tyler Reddick was unable to stop his car after his qualifying lap and nosed into the pit wall, momentarily pinning a NASCAR official between his car and the wall. The official was treated on pit road for minor injuries, and Reddick's car also sustained some minor damage.

Ty Gibbs was fast enough to advance to the final round of qualifying, but he did not make a lap in the second round after his team went back to the garage area to address an engine issue. Gibbs will start 10th on Sunday.

