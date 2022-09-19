When the prognosticators filled out their NASCAR playoff brackets, it's likely not a lot of them gave Christopher Bell much of a chance of making a deep run through the playoffs. But if they didn't, they were rather short-sighted in doing so.

Bell is very experienced in NASCAR's playoff format, as he made the Championship 4 in both of his full-time seasons in Trucks and Xfinity, including 2017 when he won the Truck Series championship. And this has turned into the best season of his Cup career, as he's earned career highs in top fives (10) and top 10s (17) to go along with a win at New Hampshire as well as three poles. Those stats were bolstered considerably by the Round of 16, which saw Bell shine.

After finishes of fifth, third and fourth in the Round of 16, Christopher Bell takes over the top spot in the CBS Sports NASCAR Power Rankings as he now continues his playoff run in the Round of 12. Bell only had to gain one spot to take over the top of the Power Rankings, but his quick step up was counteracted by massive movement both up and down after a chaotic, attrition-packed race at Bristol.

Four drivers gained seven or more spots, with Bristol winner Chris Buescher (+10) leading all drivers in spots gained. Meanwhile, five drivers lost seven spots or more, with Martin Truex Jr. taking the biggest hit of all by losing a full 11 spots, going from 10th in the Power Rankings all the way down to 21st after another mechanical failure.

Here's a look at our updated rankings in their entirety: