NASCAR stars join iRacing series as season is halted due to COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has stopped sports nearly everywhere, but NASCAR is finding a way to help fans, and drivers, fill the void while the season is postponed until at least May 3. The drivers are not able to get in their actual vehicles and race in front of thousands of fans, but they have found a way to still compete.

On Tuesday, iRacing, the online simulator, and NASCAR announced they will hold the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. This will take place over multiple weeks and includes some of the biggest names in racing, such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

Here's how iRacing works: Drivers need a computer, a steering wheel and pedals, and the set-up is a reflection of an actual car. The backdrops even reflect real tracks. The first race of this series is taking place on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at a virtual version of Homestead-Miami Speedway track.

I’ve been running on a laptop on a cardboard box in our dining room. I do have a new @NZXT system and ultra wide monitor on the way, but something like this is all you need to get started to see if you enjoy it, which you will. pic.twitter.com/n7sfaAvgEs — Kevin Hamlin (@KevinHamlin) March 17, 2020

The track was meant to be the location of a NASCAR race this weekend, but with the coronavirus rapidly spreading, NASCAR had no choice but to halt the season. Fans will still be able to see a race take place there this weekend, and while video games are not the same as real life, this is certainly better than nothing.

Steve Phelps, NASCAR president, said he is trying to get the games broadcast on television:

"There are discussions we're having with FOX about what things we can do, discussions we would have with NBC, things that we can put through our own channels that satisfy our fans. Our fans are obviously thirsty for this content. We want to provide it to them smartly and have interesting content as opposed to just repurposing some of the content that's already been done."

Some drivers got their start in the sport through iRacing.

"I was very good at iRacing back in the day; I sat on the pole and won some really big, prestigious races," Hamlin told NBC Sports in February. "Now back then, there were like 5,000 people that raced online, and now there's over a hundred thousand that do iRacing."

Seven NASCAR Cup Series events have been postponed, so as fans get more and more desperate to watch racing, this iRacing series could get quite popular.

Last week, drivers took part in the The Replacements 100, a one-time race that gave fans a look at what this iRacing series could look like. Earnhardt, Hamlin, Alex Bowman and Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., all participated along with Ryan Blaney's spotter Josh Williams, who got the win.

The broadcast on Twitch peaked with 27,000 viewers tuning in.