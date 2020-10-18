NASCAR has had its fair share of scary wrecks in 2020. Many remember when Ryan Newman was sent upside-down and airborne on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Newman was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion that kept him out of racing for multiple weeks.

The sport saw a wreck eerily similar to that of Newman's at Kansas on Saturday night in the Xfinity Series. While racing for position in the final 30 laps, Anthony Alfredo was sent up the track after contact with Justin Allgaier and flipped upside-down. Alfredo's No. 21 then skid down the track before eventually stopping on the apron.

NASCAR safety personel immediately burst onto the scene and flipped the car back on four wheels. Alfredo then climbed out of the car under his own power and made his way to the infield care center, which all drivers are required to do after a wreck.

Alfredo was then evaluated and released from the infield care center following the scary wreck. In his post-wreck television interview, Alfredo noted that it was one of the craziest things he's ever experienced and thanked NASCAR for keeping him safe.

Chase Briscoe went on to win the race, his series-leading ninth of the season, to clinch his spot in the Championship 4. No other non-Cup driver has won that many races in the Xfinity Series.