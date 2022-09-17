Noah Gragson's celebration when he won Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol was, in a word, spectacular. After holding off Brandon Jones to take his sixth win of the season, Gragson proceeded to do a smokeshow burnout, hit the wall, throw up on himself, climb out of the roof hatch, shotgun a beer, climb the catchfence with his crew, blow his tires out with another burnout and then do one more burnout entering Victory Lane.

After going that over the top, most drivers would decide that was celebration enough. But after Gragson's third-straight victory, Gragson was given a commemorative sword to go with his trophy for winning at the track billed as The Last Great Coliseum. And the rising NASCAR star had a very specific idea for what he was going to do with that sword.

"I don't know, probably take it to Waffle House tonight," Gragson said in his post-race press conference. "I don't know if I'll get arrested or something for having a weapon. They'll probably be like 'What the hell are you doing?' But it helps when you have two things, and it's engraved too, which you can kind of tell the story."

Sure enough, Gragson showed up at a nearby Waffle House after midnight, using his sword as a knife to cut a waffle in half before eating half the waffle off the tip.

Gragson's sixth victory of 2022 marked the most of any driver in the Xfinity Series this season, which also makes him the No. 1 seed in the Xfinity Series playoffs that start next week at Texas Motor Speedway. Gragson is seeking to win his first Xfinity Series championship for JR Motorsports before he graduates to the Cup Series next season, where he will drive the No. 42 for Petty GMS Racing full-time.