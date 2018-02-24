DAL
LAL

No Text

Randle stars, Ball returns in Lakers' 124-102 win over Mavs

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Julius Randle had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and rookie Lonzo Ball made a triumphant return to the lineup as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 124-102 on Friday night.

Ball, who was sidelined for 15 games with a knee injury, had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists in 17 minutes. Isaiah Thomas had 17 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram scored 15 apiece to help Los Angeles stop a three-game slide.

It was Randle's second triple-double this season and No. 5 for his career. Josh Hart added 12 points and 10 boards as the Lakers enjoyed a 61-29 advantage on the glass.

Wesley Matthews and Harrison Barnes each scored 19 points for the Mavericks (18-41), who have dropped five of six.

The Lakers jumped out to 23-5 lead and had a 63-41 advantage at the break.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the players identified in the Yahoo Sports story on federal documents obtained in the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption. It alleged Smith received $43,500 and was loaned another $73,500. Said Smith at the morning shootaround: ''I'm a firm believer in God and everything happens for a reason. Whether it's going to strengthen you or destroy you, you make that decision. But since I've been here, it's been a class organization from top to bottom, starting with Mark Cuban and all the way down to players like myself. It's been great, fantastic. I'm here to play basketball. Everything else to me is just noise and I have to block all that out.''

Lakers: The Yahoo Sports report also said rookie forward Kyle Kuzma received $3,000 and $6,500 in loans. Kuzma would not say prior to the game whether the story was accurate. ''Hmm, I'm not going to say anything really,'' he said. ''Just gathering information about it and whatnot.'' He called it a legal matter, though he did not believe he was in jeopardy. ''I don't know. I don't think so,'' he said. ''That's why we're trying to gather information about everything. It is a federal investigation the NCAA is dealing with.'' Kuzma did say the story was a distraction. ''Yeah, for sure,'' he said. ''It's the NBA right now and we're focusing on trying to win games, and things like this come about, it's definitely a little distraction.''

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Play on back-to-back nights when they travel to Utah on Saturday.

Lakers: Also play on consecutive nights, traveling to Sacramento on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Barnes
40 SF
B. Ingram
14 SF
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
44.9 Field Goal % 46.4
44.9 Three Point % 46.3
82.8 Free Throw % 68.5
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 0:07
  Dwight Powell missed jump shot 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber 0:20
  Josh Hart missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
+ 1 Josh Hart made 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
  Shooting foul on Dwight Powell 0:22
  Team rebound 0:28
  Josh Hart missed driving layup, blocked by Dwight Powell 0:28
  Offensive rebound by Josh Hart 0:40
  Thomas Bryant missed jump shot 0:42
  Offensive rebound by Josh Hart 0:40
Team Stats
Points 102 124
Field Goals 37-91 (40.7%) 48-93 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 19-42 (45.2%) 13-33 (39.4%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 69
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 26 49
Team 8 7
Assists 25 32
Steals 9 8
Blocks 8 6
Turnovers 11 16
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
H. Barnes SF 40
19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Randle PF 30
18 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 18-41 17243526102
home team logo Lakers 24-34 32313229124
O/U 221.0, LAL -4.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 221.0, LAL -4.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 18-41 102.1 PPG 40.6 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Lakers 24-34 107.3 PPG 46.2 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 18.3 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.9 APG 44.9 FG%
J. Randle PF 14.7 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.3 APG 55.9 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Barnes SF 19 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
J. Randle PF 18 PTS 13 REB 10 AST
40.7 FG% 51.6
45.2 3PT FG% 39.4
81.8 FT% 75.0
Mavericks
Starters
W. Matthews
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
J. Barea
D. Nowitzki
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Matthews 28 19 2 2 1 1 3 2 7/12 5/8 0/0 1 1 24 -29
H. Barnes 32 19 7 1 2 1 1 1 7/16 2/4 3/3 1 6 30 -29
D. Smith Jr. 30 13 4 5 1 1 3 1 5/16 1/6 2/2 0 4 26 -26
J. Barea 26 12 2 6 1 0 1 1 4/8 3/5 1/2 0 2 26 -6
D. Nowitzki 20 11 4 1 0 3 1 4 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 4 19 +8
Starters
W. Matthews
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
J. Barea
D. Nowitzki
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Matthews 28 19 2 2 1 1 3 2 7/12 5/8 0/0 1 1 24 -29
H. Barnes 32 19 7 1 2 1 1 1 7/16 2/4 3/3 1 6 30 -29
D. Smith Jr. 30 13 4 5 1 1 3 1 5/16 1/6 2/2 0 4 26 -26
J. Barea 26 12 2 6 1 0 1 1 4/8 3/5 1/2 0 2 26 -6
D. Nowitzki 20 11 4 1 0 3 1 4 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 4 19 +8
Bench
Y. Ferrell
D. McDermott
D. Powell
M. Kleber
S. Mejri
K. Collinsworth
N. Noel
S. Curry
J. Motley
D. Finney-Smith
J. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Y. Ferrell 30 13 2 3 4 0 0 2 5/13 2/7 1/1 0 2 25 -7
D. McDermott 23 10 0 2 0 0 2 1 3/6 3/6 1/1 0 0 12 +1
D. Powell 26 3 5 3 0 2 0 4 1/7 0/0 1/2 1 4 16 -8
M. Kleber 14 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -11
S. Mejri 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -4
K. Collinsworth 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +1
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Finney-Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 102 29 25 9 8 11 19 37/91 19/42 9/11 3 26 187 -110
Lakers
Starters
J. Randle
K. Caldwell-Pope
B. Ingram
J. Hart
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 30 18 13 10 0 0 3 2 9/14 0/0 0/1 3 10 48 +27
K. Caldwell-Pope 29 15 6 2 3 0 1 1 6/10 3/5 0/0 0 6 27 +18
B. Ingram 29 15 9 3 2 3 3 4 6/9 1/1 2/2 1 8 32 +27
J. Hart 33 12 10 2 1 0 1 1 5/13 1/5 1/2 2 8 26 +24
B. Lopez 21 8 4 2 0 1 0 1 3/6 1/3 1/4 0 4 17 +23
Starters
J. Randle
K. Caldwell-Pope
B. Ingram
J. Hart
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 30 18 13 10 0 0 3 2 9/14 0/0 0/1 3 10 48 +27
K. Caldwell-Pope 29 15 6 2 3 0 1 1 6/10 3/5 0/0 0 6 27 +18
B. Ingram 29 15 9 3 2 3 3 4 6/9 1/1 2/2 1 8 32 +27
J. Hart 33 12 10 2 1 0 1 1 5/13 1/5 1/2 2 8 26 +24
B. Lopez 21 8 4 2 0 1 0 1 3/6 1/3 1/4 0 4 17 +23
Bench
I. Thomas
I. Zubac
K. Kuzma
L. Ball
T. Ennis
T. Bryant
C. Brewer
G. Payton II
A. Caruso
L. Deng
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Thomas 25 17 2 4 2 0 2 2 5/12 2/7 5/5 0 2 27 +4
I. Zubac 18 14 6 1 0 0 1 3 6/7 0/0 2/2 3 3 21 -2
K. Kuzma 25 12 3 1 0 2 3 3 4/10 2/6 2/2 2 1 16 -3
L. Ball 17 9 7 6 0 0 2 0 3/8 3/6 0/0 2 5 26 -6
T. Ennis 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 -1
T. Bryant 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 4 -1
C. Brewer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 124 62 32 8 6 16 17 48/93 13/33 15/20 13 49 248 +110
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores