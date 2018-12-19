WAS
HOU

Rockets try to remain above .500 as they host Wizards

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 19, 2018

HOUSTON -- Having spent far too much time ranked among the dregs of the league defensively, the Rockets aren't exactly in the position to expect lasting defensive might.

Improvement on the defensive end, even if only incremental, is sufficient at this stage. The Rockets (15-14) have worked their way back above .500 and within striking distance of first place in the Southwest Division by winning four consecutive games. And they've done so by more closely resembling the defensive unit that many expected they'd be entering the season.

Houston has produced a 107.1 defensive rating during its streak, not exactly a sterling mark but good enough to rank in the middle of the league pack over that stretch of games. In order for the Rockets to match their season-long winning streak of five games, they'll need more vigorous defense on Wednesday, when they host the Washington Wizards at Toyota Center.

"We've been a little bit more aggressive on defense," Rockets guard Chris Paul said. "We're getting into the ball, making them make tough decisions, and not just sitting back in a rocking chair. We're switching things up here and there."

The Rockets have literally switched things up defensively of late, moving away from their switch-everything philosophy to a more judicious approach in avoiding mismatches. That adjustment has allowed for their new rotation players to settle in while also alleviating some stress placed on center Clint Capela, tasked too often with defending guards on the perimeter.

Initiating such a drastic change 20-plus games into a season requires collective dexterity. The Rockets appear to be making progress on that front by focusing intently on the minutiae.

"Just how hard we're playing and attention to detail," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said of keys behind their recent surge. "James (Harden) is playing at an MVP level if not better. He's off the charts. And just guys are buying in and knowing the situation and trying to make it better.

"Every play we're connected defensively and talking. We do make our mistakes, but they talk about it and get it better like last year. And yeah, just the overall chemistry, atmosphere is better. And just maybe that's winning; it cures a lot of stuff. It starts with hard work and they're doing that, and then maybe that leads to a better feeling about everything."

The Wizards (12-19) were unable to build on the momentum of their impressive win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, losing 118-110 on Tuesday to the Atlanta Hawks. That game showcased the return of forward Trevor Ariza, who was re-acquired over the weekend from the Phoenix Suns. Ariza posted 19 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists in 38 minutes.

Given his reputation as a respected veteran and previous tenure in Washington (2012-14), Ariza is viewed as someone capable of helping steer the Wizards' wayward ship.

"I've always been the type of person or player whatever is asked of me to do, I try to do to the best of my ability," Ariza said.

"They were struggling a little bit, but they couldn't have been struggling worse than what I was struggling with. Being here, I plan to come in and just try to work through whatever it is that we are going through at the time."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Wall
2 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
31.5 Pts. Per Game 31.5
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
44.6 Field Goal % 45.6
44.7 Three Point % 45.6
67.7 Free Throw % 84.8
  Personal foul 11:25
  Defensive rebound by Chris Paul 11:27
  Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:31
  Bad pass turnover on Clint Capela, stolen by John Wall 11:40
  Personal foul on Trevor Ariza 11:50
  Personal foul on Gerald Green 0:07
  Out of bounds turnover on James Harden 0:25
  Bad pass turnover on John Wall, stolen by James Harden 0:30
+ 1 James Harden made free throw 0:34
  Shooting foul on Markieff Morris 0:34
+ 2 James Harden made driving layup 0:34
Team Stats
Points 58 70
Field Goals 25-44 (56.8%) 24-42 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 13-26 (50.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 21
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 15 17
Team 3 2
Assists 16 12
Steals 4 6
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 10 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
18 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 12-19 28300-58
home team logo Rockets 15-14 34360-70
HOU -11, O/U 225
Toyota Center Houston, TX
HOU -11, O/U 225
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 12-19 112.7 PPG 40.4 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Rockets 15-14 108.7 PPG 40.8 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 23.4 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.4 APG 47.5 FG%
J. Harden SG 31.5 PPG 5.8 RPG 8.2 APG 45.4 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 18 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
J. Harden SG 20 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
56.8 FG% 57.1
35.7 3PT FG% 50.0
75.0 FT% 75.0
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Ariza
T. Bryant
J. Wall
J. Green
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 21 18 2 6 1 0 1 2 8/11 2/4 0/0 0 2 32 -1
T. Ariza 21 11 5 2 2 0 0 1 5/9 1/5 0/0 0 5 22 -4
T. Bryant 13 9 2 0 0 1 0 1 4/5 1/1 0/0 1 1 12 -9
J. Wall 19 4 2 6 1 0 4 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 2 15 -11
J. Green 15 3 3 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 2 8 -2
On Court
B. Beal
T. Ariza
T. Bryant
J. Wall
J. Green
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 21 18 2 6 1 0 1 2 8/11 2/4 0/0 0 2 32 -1
T. Ariza 21 11 5 2 2 0 0 1 5/9 1/5 0/0 0 5 22 -4
T. Bryant 13 9 2 0 0 1 0 1 4/5 1/1 0/0 1 1 12 -9
J. Wall 19 4 2 6 1 0 4 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 2 15 -11
J. Green 15 3 3 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 2 8 -2
On Bench
S. Dekker
M. Morris
T. Satoransky
C. Randle
O. Porter Jr.
J. McRae
D. Robinson
O. White
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dekker 6 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 1 10 -5
M. Morris 14 4 2 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 2 5 -11
T. Satoransky 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -6
C. Randle 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -11
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 58 17 16 4 1 7 10 25/44 5/14 3/4 2 15 105 -60
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Paul
C. Capela
P. Tucker
E. Gordon
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 18 20 2 4 2 0 1 2 6/10 3/4 5/5 0 2 31 +6
C. Paul 16 14 2 4 2 0 1 1 4/6 4/6 2/2 0 2 25 +7
C. Capela 18 12 7 1 0 0 1 1 5/6 0/0 2/4 2 5 20 +6
P. Tucker 19 11 6 2 2 0 1 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 6 22 +6
E. Gordon 18 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 3/7 2/6 0/1 0 0 10 +6
On Court
J. Harden
C. Paul
C. Capela
P. Tucker
E. Gordon
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 18 20 2 4 2 0 1 2 6/10 3/4 5/5 0 2 31 +6
C. Paul 16 14 2 4 2 0 1 1 4/6 4/6 2/2 0 2 25 +7
C. Capela 18 12 7 1 0 0 1 1 5/6 0/0 2/4 2 5 20 +6
P. Tucker 19 11 6 2 2 0 1 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 6 22 +6
E. Gordon 18 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 3/7 2/6 0/1 0 0 10 +6
On Bench
G. Green
B. Knight
D. House Jr.
M. Carter-Williams
J. Ennis III
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
I. Hartenstein
Nene
C. Anthony
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 14 3 0 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 1 +11
B. Knight 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 2 +6
D. House Jr. 11 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 1 +12
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 70 19 12 6 0 7 6 24/42 13/26 9/12 2 17 112 +60
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores