Nuggets trying to avoid letdown against Hornets

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 04, 2018

The Denver Nuggets don't have trouble getting ready for good teams. In their last four games they've beaten the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder and suffered close losses to the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

Now they face a real test -- showing the same enthusiasm for a nonplayoff team.

Denver (28-25) is on a high after beating the reigning champions, 115-108, on Saturday night. But moments after that win the players were talking about not having a letdown against the 23-29 Charlotte Hornets, who are coming off of a 115-110 win over Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

"It was huge," guard Gary Harris said after Saturday's win. "We just have to use this momentum and build on it and not relax against Charlotte. We should come out ready to play and try to keep it rolling."

That has been a problem for the Nuggets of late. They've suffered home losses to Phoenix and Atlanta, won a squeaker over Dallas at Pepsi Center and lost at Sacramento. With a game Wednesday in Houston, it would be easy to fall into bad habits and overlook the Hornets.

"In this league you can't come up for air, you can't relax," Denver coach Michael Malone said after Saturday's win. "You have to stay at it and keep doing what we are doing no matter who we play."

It might help Denver's attention level going against a team that has Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard, and one that has reeled off three straight wins. Howard had 18 points and 14 rebounds in the win over the Suns, Nicolas Batum had 22 points and Walker also scored 18.

Walker is averaging 22.8 points this season and 32.3 during the current winning streak, and had 19 in Charlotte's 17-point home win against Denver on Oct. 25.

Walker struggled from long range in Sunday's win, hitting just 2 of 10 of his 3-point attempts but still managed to set the franchise record with 930 career 3-pointers. He passed Dell Curry, the team's television color analyst, to take over the top spot in team history.

The Hornets might get forward Marvin Williams back from a left ankle sprain soon. He has missed three games but said his rehab is going well.

"I feel a little bit better every day," Williams told The Charlotte Observer. "It swelled a little bit from the flight but (it's) not terrible."

Denver will try to take advantage of Charlotte playing its third game in four nights. The Hornets are also in the midst of a stretch of playing seven of eight games on the road, including four on this Western Conference swing. It's a key time for a team that is just three games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, are a game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference and one game behind Portland for sixth.

With such a tight race, the Nuggets can't afford to let up against Charlotte -- or any team.

"We have to come out and show that we can play the same way that we did (Saturday), no matter who we are playing," Malone said. "That is going to be a heck of a challenge for us on Monday."

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
42.3 Field Goal % 47.4
42.3 Three Point % 47.4
84.7 Free Throw % 84.4
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
22.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 5.9 APG
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
16.5 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 5.5 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 23-29 106.4 PPG 46.2 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Nuggets 28-25 106.7 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 22.7 PPG 3.4 RPG 5.9 APG 42.3 FG%
N. Jokic C 16.5 PPG 10.4 RPG 5.5 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
D. Howard
J. Lamb
N. Batum
F. Kaminsky
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Williams
C. Zeller
M. Monk
T. Graham
J. O'Bryant
M. Carter-Williams
D. Bacon
J. Stone
M. Paige
M. Mathiang
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 50 35.0 22.7 3.4 5.9 1.1 0.3 2.2 42.3 36.5 84.7 0.5 3.0
D. Howard 52 31.1 15.9 12.7 1.4 0.7 1.7 2.9 54.2 0.0 55.6 3.5 9.3
J. Lamb 51 25.2 13.6 4.5 2.3 0.8 0.4 1.1 44.6 34.5 84.6 0.7 3.8
N. Batum 38 31.6 12.1 4.5 4.7 1.0 0.3 2.1 42.2 32.4 81.5 0.8 3.7
F. Kaminsky 49 23.3 10.5 3.8 1.5 0.5 0.3 0.9 41.2 33.1 77.5 0.6 3.1
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 45 26.4 10.2 4.6 1.1 0.8 0.6 0.6 51.5 0.0 68.9 1.3 3.3
M. Williams 49 26.1 9.5 4.8 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.8 47.7 43.4 87.0 1.0 3.8
C. Zeller 21 19.4 7.1 5.3 0.9 0.5 1.0 1.1 49.5 100.0 73.0 2.2 3.0
M. Monk 37 12.7 5.1 0.9 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.6 33.7 34.2 70.6 0.1 0.9
T. Graham 39 17.1 5.1 2.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 43.9 43.1 73.8 0.8 1.5
J. O'Bryant 35 10.7 4.9 2.7 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 40.2 32.6 84.0 0.8 1.9
M. Carter-Williams 40 16.0 4.1 2.7 2.3 0.8 0.4 1.0 31.3 25.6 81.3 0.8 1.9
D. Bacon 32 14.4 3.2 2.8 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.5 35.7 31.3 71.4 0.0 2.8
J. Stone 8 4.4 0.8 1.3 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.5 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.3
M. Paige 1 3.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
M. Mathiang 3 3.3 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.7
Total 52 241.0 106.4 46.2 20.9 6.79 4.71 12.5 44.3 35.7 73.6 10.5 35.7
Nuggets
Roster
G. Harris
N. Jokic
J. Murray
P. Millsap
W. Barton
T. Lyles
W. Chandler
E. Mudiay
M. Plumlee
K. Faried
T. Craig
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
D. Arthur
R. Jefferson
M. Morris
T. Lydon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Harris 49 35.0 17.4 2.8 3.2 1.9 0.3 1.9 48.5 39.0 83.8 0.6 2.2
N. Jokic 46 31.7 16.5 10.4 5.5 1.1 0.7 2.7 47.4 34.1 84.4 2.7 7.7
J. Murray 52 30.2 16.5 3.6 2.9 0.8 0.3 2.1 45.5 37.8 93.4 1.0 2.6
P. Millsap 16 29.7 15.3 6.2 3.1 1.1 1.3 2.1 44.6 34.5 69.2 1.5 4.7
W. Barton 52 31.9 14.4 4.9 4.0 1.1 0.6 1.9 43.5 35.8 76.3 0.8 4.0
T. Lyles 48 20.8 10.9 5.3 1.2 0.5 0.5 0.9 50.1 41.1 68.9 0.9 4.4
W. Chandler 47 30.5 8.9 5.1 2.0 0.5 0.5 1.4 41.6 32.4 84.2 1.4 3.7
E. Mudiay 41 17.9 8.5 2.2 2.9 0.5 0.1 1.7 39.4 36.6 80.5 0.4 1.9
M. Plumlee 50 21.0 7.4 6.0 2.0 0.7 1.2 1.6 58.1 0.0 42.4 1.9 4.1
K. Faried 32 14.4 5.9 4.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.7 51.4 0.0 70.6 2.1 2.7
T. Craig 23 15.1 4.0 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.4 45.8 29.4 63.0 0.9 1.8
M. Beasley 44 10.4 3.3 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 39.9 29.5 65.2 0.3 1.1
J. Hernangomez 18 11.8 3.2 2.3 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 37.3 31.4 81.8 0.8 1.6
D. Arthur 10 8.4 2.2 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.1 1.1 31.0 21.4 100.0 0.2 0.9
R. Jefferson 16 8.6 1.6 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.3 41.7 28.6 57.1 0.1 0.8
M. Morris 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Lydon 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 53 241.4 106.7 45.1 24.0 7.62 4.72 14.9 46.1 36.1 75.5 11.5 33.5
NBA Scores