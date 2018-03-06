UTA
IND

Streaking Pacers host red-hot Jazz

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 06, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers are 0-6 when star catalyst Victor Oladipo doesn't play.

However, the Pacers proved they can pull out a win to despite a rare poor outing by Oladipo, who scored 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting and a season-high 10 turnovers in a 92-89 victory over visiting Milwaukee on Monday night.

"It's always good to get a win when you don't play well," Oladipo said. "It just shows how good of a team we are, guys stepped up and played well."

The Pacers are 10 games above .500 for the first time this season heading into Wednesday night's home game with Utah.

"That's cool, there's a lot of basketball left and we have to keep getting better," Oladipo said of the Pacers' 37-27 record. "It's a big week here at home and we have to take care of home court then go back on the road and continue to get better."

After disappointing road losses at Atlanta and Dallas, the Pacers have won three in a row.

"We looked at each other and said we have to play Indiana Pacers basketball," point guard Cory Joseph said. "We have to share the ball, put pressure on teams on the defense end and we have to get out and run."

Pacers forward Thaddeus Young said team chemistry has been a huge factor.

"We just mesh well," Young said. "We love playing with each other, going out there and having fun as a team. When our backs are against the wall we just come together as a team. We think we're going to win each game either way down 15 or five points."

Indiana forward Bojan Bogdanovic said confidence is key.

"You always have to believe in yourself and your teammates," he said. "Most of the league didn't (believe), we showed up and I hope we're going to continue to play great."

Bogdanovic matched his season high with 29 points Monday night, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers. Bogdanovic is averaging 19.5 points in the last 13 games.

This Is the first of three consecutive road games for Utah (34-30). The Jazz have won three in a row and are 15-2 in the last 17 games.

"We've been playing better on the road lately," Jazz guard Ricky Rubio said. "And we're just going to keep playing as a team, being aggressive. Being on the road is not easy, but we're learning. At the beginning of the year it was weakness and now maybe it's our strength."

Against Orlando, all starters scored in double figures, led by center Rudy Gobert's 21 points and 17 rebounds. Rookie Donovan Mitchell leads Utah with a 19.8 scoring average.

"Everybody's getting better," Rubio said. "Everybody is playing more comfortable with each other and if you look at this team, this is a real team. Everybody is playing for each other and moving the ball well."

The Jazz played Monday without forward Derrick Favors, who is sidelined with neck spasms. Jonas Jerebko started in his place scoring 12 points.

Rubio said Jerebko did a good job stepping in to start at the last minute. Favors' status is questionable for Wednesday.

"We're going to have a very difficult game at Indiana," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "We know that. They played well against us here and beat us pretty good (109-94 on Jan. 15). The big thing is not to get hung up on home or road, just to get focused on playing well. If we do that hopefully we will compete, be in games and have a chance to win."

Former Jazz forward Trevor Booker is expected to make his Pacers debut Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
V. Oladipo
4 SG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
24.0 Pts. Per Game 24.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.8 Field Goal % 47.7
43.8 Three Point % 47.7
83.9 Free Throw % 80.3
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
19.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.5 APG
home team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
24.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Jazz 34-30 -----
home team logo Pacers 37-27 -----
O/U 200.5, IND +1.0
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.
O/U 200.5, IND +1.0
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 34-30 102.7 PPG 42.4 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Pacers 37-27 106.4 PPG 42.3 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 19.8 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.5 APG 43.8 FG%
V. Oladipo SG 24.0 PPG 5.4 RPG 4.2 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
D. Favors
J. Crowder
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
A. Burks
T. Sefolosha
J. Jerebko
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Bradley
N. Wolters
E. McCree
G. Niang
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 61 32.7 19.8 3.6 3.5 1.4 0.4 2.6 43.8 34.7 83.9 0.6 3.0
R. Gobert 38 31.7 13.3 10.4 1.4 0.7 2.3 1.8 61.2 0.0 68.1 2.7 7.7
D. Favors 60 28.2 12.3 7.4 1.3 0.8 0.9 1.2 55.7 21.1 68.6 2.6 4.8
J. Crowder 9 28.4 12.3 3.8 1.7 0.6 0.3 1.9 35.5 30.0 69.0 0.4 3.3
R. Rubio 60 29.3 12.1 4.3 5.3 1.5 0.1 2.8 40.5 31.5 85.4 0.5 3.8
J. Ingles 64 31.1 10.9 4.1 4.2 1.1 0.3 1.9 45.9 44.6 84.4 0.3 3.8
A. Burks 57 17.3 8.2 3.2 1.1 0.6 0.1 1.0 41.0 32.6 85.8 0.3 2.9
T. Sefolosha 38 21.2 8.2 4.2 0.9 1.4 0.3 0.8 49.2 38.1 81.5 0.8 3.5
J. Jerebko 56 16.1 5.9 3.4 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.4 45.7 41.7 81.6 0.8 2.7
R. O'Neale 51 15.4 4.9 3.1 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.8 41.9 36.8 79.7 0.4 2.7
R. Neto 36 12.6 4.7 1.3 1.8 0.3 0.1 0.9 44.7 41.3 77.4 0.2 1.1
E. Udoh 51 14.6 3.1 2.7 1.0 0.8 1.3 0.3 53.2 0.0 75.9 1.2 1.5
N. Mitrou-Long 1 1.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Bradley 8 3.5 1.0 1.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 27.3 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.9
N. Wolters 5 3.8 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
E. McCree 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
G. Niang 2 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 64 240.8 102.7 42.4 21.4 8.72 4.84 14.0 45.7 36.8 79.0 8.7 33.7
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
D. Sabonis
T. Young
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
A. Jefferson
J. Young
G. Robinson III
T. Leaf
D. Wilkins
I. Anigbogu
A. Poythress
B. Moore
T. McKinney-Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 58 34.4 24.0 5.4 4.2 2.2 0.8 3.0 47.7 37.1 80.3 0.6 4.8
B. Bogdanovic 63 30.9 14.3 3.3 1.5 0.8 0.1 1.3 47.9 39.9 85.6 0.4 3.0
M. Turner 48 28.3 13.2 6.9 1.5 0.5 2.0 1.5 49.0 36.2 76.2 1.5 5.4
D. Collison 52 30.3 12.8 2.7 5.3 1.4 0.3 1.3 49.5 43.2 89.7 0.6 2.1
D. Sabonis 62 25.1 12.0 8.1 2.1 0.5 0.5 2.0 52.4 33.3 73.9 2.4 5.7
T. Young 64 32.8 11.8 6.1 2.0 1.7 0.5 1.3 48.8 35.3 57.1 2.1 4.0
L. Stephenson 64 23.1 9.4 5.4 3.1 0.6 0.2 1.7 43.4 31.6 66.7 0.8 4.6
C. Joseph 64 27.0 7.9 3.1 3.1 1.0 0.2 1.0 43.0 35.6 73.0 0.5 2.6
A. Jefferson 29 13.4 6.8 3.8 0.9 0.4 0.6 0.6 55.3 0.0 78.3 0.7 3.0
J. Young 47 10.7 4.0 1.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.5 44.7 37.9 75.9 0.2 1.0
G. Robinson III 6 14.3 3.8 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.3 39.1 16.7 80.0 0.5 0.8
T. Leaf 46 8.9 2.9 1.5 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 46.6 45.9 66.7 0.5 1.0
D. Wilkins 19 8.0 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 33.3 22.2 75.0 0.3 0.6
I. Anigbogu 10 2.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 44.4 0.0 83.3 0.5 0.4
A. Poythress 22 4.2 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 45.5 37.5 0.0 0.3 0.3
B. Moore 2 4.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
T. McKinney-Jones 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 64 240.8 106.4 42.3 22.2 8.59 4.19 13.1 47.7 37.2 77.4 9.3 33.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores