UTA
NO

Pelicans' Davis could be back against Jazz

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 10, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Pelicans saw their franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak halted Friday night with a 116-97 home loss to the Washington Wizards.

However, All-Star forward Anthony Davis may be back in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon at home against the surging Utah Jazz.

Davis sat out the Pelicans' loss to the Wizards with a sprained left ankle, but went through a limited practice Saturday. He seemed satisfied he could play Sunday against the Jazz, who have won 10 consecutive road games and 17 of their last 19 games overall.

"I did some light stuff today," Davis said after the workout. "Will do some more stuff tomorrow, but it feels a lot better."

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said whether Davis will play will be "a game-time decision."

"He did some things today (in practice)," Gentry said. "Obviously, we'll have to see how he reacts to it. We'll see."

Without Davis, the Pelicans, who put together their best stretch of basketball in seven years, trailed by as many as 25 points late in the third quarter. They missed 12 of 14 3-point attempts in the first three quarters and scored only 62 points.

During their 10-game winning streak, the Pelicans scored at least 114 points in every game.

Gentry laughed Saturday when asked what it was like for the Pelicans to play without Davis in the lineup.

"Just think Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, with him not on the (field)," Gentry said. "I think that would be a good comparison. He opens up the game for everyone, really."

If Davis can't go, the Pelicans (38-27) will have a huge challenge staying with Utah (36-30), which has won its last five games, including a 95-78 defensive effort against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Jazz used a 16-2 run to close the first half to pull away. Jae Crowder hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles added 3-pointers of their own to key the surge.

"Not every game is pretty," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "There were stretches where we weren't playing well offensively, but our defense held strong. If we can do that, we can survive."

The Jazz have won two of three this season against New Orleans, including a 133-109 rout of the Pelicans in New Orleans on Feb. 5 in which Rodney Hood scored 30 points off the bench and center Rudy Gobert scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Mitchell, the sensational rookie guard, has been a huge factor for Utah this season. And in a 114-108 victory over New Orleans on Dec. 1, Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points on 13-of-25 shooting, including 6 of 12 from long range.

The Pelicans need Davis in the lineup. In three games against Utah this season, he has averaged 21.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks. Jrue Holiday has also averaged 21.0 points over three games, to go with 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
A. Davis
23 PF
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
28.1 Pts. Per Game 28.1
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
43.5 Field Goal % 53.7
43.5 Three Point % 53.7
83.9 Free Throw % 82.7
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
19.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.6 APG
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
28.1 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Jazz 36-30 -----
home team logo Pelicans 38-27 -----
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 36-30 102.6 PPG 42.5 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Pelicans 38-27 112.2 PPG 43.9 RPG 26.5 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 19.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.6 APG 43.5 FG%
A. Davis PF 28.1 PPG 11.1 RPG 2.3 APG 53.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
J. Crowder
R. Rubio
D. Favors
J. Ingles
A. Burks
T. Sefolosha
J. Jerebko
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Bradley
N. Wolters
G. Niang
E. McCree
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 63 32.8 19.7 3.6 3.6 1.4 0.4 2.7 43.5 34.9 83.9 0.6 3.0
R. Gobert 40 32.0 13.4 10.5 1.3 0.8 2.3 1.8 61.3 0.0 68.2 2.8 7.7
J. Crowder 10 28.5 12.7 3.8 1.7 0.5 0.3 1.7 37.5 30.4 69.0 0.4 3.4
R. Rubio 62 29.4 12.2 4.4 5.3 1.5 0.1 2.8 40.5 31.1 84.8 0.5 3.9
D. Favors 62 28.1 12.2 7.3 1.3 0.8 1.0 1.2 55.8 22.0 67.4 2.5 4.8
J. Ingles 66 31.2 11.0 4.1 4.2 1.1 0.2 1.9 46.3 44.9 83.0 0.3 3.8
A. Burks 57 17.3 8.2 3.2 1.1 0.6 0.1 1.0 41.0 32.6 85.8 0.3 2.9
T. Sefolosha 38 21.2 8.2 4.2 0.9 1.4 0.3 0.8 49.2 38.1 81.5 0.8 3.5
J. Jerebko 58 16.0 5.8 3.4 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.4 45.6 40.8 81.6 0.8 2.6
R. O'Neale 53 15.5 4.9 3.2 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.8 42.0 35.6 79.0 0.4 2.8
R. Neto 38 12.4 4.6 1.2 1.9 0.3 0.1 0.8 44.4 41.3 78.8 0.2 1.1
E. Udoh 53 14.1 3.0 2.6 0.9 0.8 1.3 0.3 53.2 0.0 75.9 1.2 1.4
N. Mitrou-Long 1 1.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Bradley 9 3.2 0.9 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 27.3 0.0 100.0 0.4 0.8
N. Wolters 5 3.8 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.2
G. Niang 3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
E. McCree 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 66 240.7 102.6 42.5 21.6 8.74 4.89 14.0 45.8 36.9 78.8 8.7 33.8
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
D. Cousins
J. Holiday
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
J. Crawford
D. Miller
R. Rondo
I. Clark
E. Okafor
C. Diallo
D. Liggins
M. James
C. Cooke
J. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 58 36.5 28.1 11.1 2.3 1.5 2.3 2.1 53.7 36.2 82.7 2.6 8.5
D. Cousins 48 36.2 25.2 12.9 5.4 1.6 1.6 5.0 47.0 35.4 74.6 2.2 10.7
J. Holiday 65 36.5 19.2 4.3 5.7 1.4 0.7 2.5 49.2 33.6 79.9 0.6 3.7
N. Mirotic 13 31.4 15.6 7.9 1.5 1.1 1.2 1.1 43.4 33.7 76.9 1.7 6.2
E. Moore 65 31.8 12.2 2.9 2.2 0.9 0.1 1.3 50.3 41.4 69.5 0.7 2.1
J. Crawford 2 18.5 9.0 1.5 4.5 0.0 0.5 2.0 50.0 80.0 0.0 1.0 0.5
D. Miller 65 23.7 8.0 2.0 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.7 45.1 42.1 87.9 0.2 1.8
R. Rondo 51 25.5 7.9 3.9 7.6 0.9 0.2 2.2 46.1 35.5 55.9 0.5 3.4
I. Clark 59 18.3 6.4 1.7 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 42.5 29.0 72.7 0.2 1.5
E. Okafor 11 16.2 5.1 5.3 0.4 0.2 1.6 0.4 52.4 0.0 75.0 2.0 3.3
C. Diallo 37 9.5 4.3 3.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 55.5 0.0 72.2 0.6 2.7
D. Liggins 13 9.0 2.2 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.2 66.7 55.6 0.0 0.2 0.7
M. James 4 4.5 1.0 0.3 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 22.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
C. Cooke 9 2.7 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 20.0 16.7 50.0 0.0 0.1
J. Smith 3 4.0 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.3
Total 65 244.2 112.2 43.9 26.5 7.78 5.71 14.7 48.3 36.4 76.6 8.5 35.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores