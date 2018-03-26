POR
NO

Pelicans welcome breather before playing Trail Blazers

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 26, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- After completing a brutal schedule with six games in eight nights (four wins), the New Orleans Pelicans took advantage of a rare commodity on Monday -- sleep.

The Pelicans (43-31) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (45-28) on Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center, and they will be doing it on two days' rest, something that coach Alvin Gentry said he appreciates after negotiating the scheduling gauntlet of the previous week.

New Orleans imploded Saturday night while looking exhausted and losing 114-91 at Houston, but that likely was the result of fatigue and low energy. Both losses in the six-game stretch were to the surging Rockets.

More pressing against Portland will be the health of point guard Rajon Rondo and forward Nikola Mirotic, who are listed as questionable.

Rondo, who sat out against Houston, has a sprained right wrist. Mirotic is dealing with a strained right hip flexor.

Gentry said he did not think either injury would be serious enough to cause an extended absence, but it's clear the Pelicans need Rondo's deft passing and floor generalship to get their offense back on track.

"He'll be fine," Gentry said. "We just have to kind of wait and see what it's going to be -- one game, maybe a couple games. Who knows?"

Mirotic also did not play against Houston, and he has had a history of success against Portland. He scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while playing against the Trail Blazers as a member of the Chicago Bulls. He sat out the game against Houston for "precautionary" reasons.

The Pelicans are in a wild playoff mix in the Western Conference, where a victory or loss by several teams can shuffle the playoff positions for the third through eighth seeds. After New Orleans' loss to Houston on Saturday, Gentry admitted that he was tired and so he realized how much his players needed to rest for the final eight games of the regular season.

The Pelicans have won four of the last five games against the Trail Blazers, including the last two -- a 123-116 win on Dec. 2 at Portland and a 119-113 victory on Jan. 12 in New Orleans.

New Orleans has a realistic shot to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but much will rest on how they play against Portland, at Cleveland on Friday and back home against Oklahoma City on Easter Sunday.

The Pelicans have not had home court for a playoff series in 10 years, when the then-Hornets were a No. 2 seed. Since then, the Pelicans have never been higher than a No. 7 seed.

Behind guard C.J. McCollum's 34 points, Portland snapped a two-game losing streak with a contentious 108-105 victory over Oklahoma City on Sunday night. McCollum had 14 fourth-quarter points to key the victory, and the Trail Blazers won despite making just 9 of 34 from 3-point range.

Damian Lillard did not shoot well from outside but made all 11 free throws, and the Blazers' starting five supplied 100 of the team's 108 points.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
A. Davis
23 PF
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
28.2 Pts. Per Game 28.2
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
43.8 Field Goal % 53.8
43.8 Three Point % 53.8
91.7 Free Throw % 83.2
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.5 APG
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
28.2 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 45-28 -----
home team logo Pelicans 43-31 -----
O/U 222.0, NO -1.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
O/U 222.0, NO -1.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 45-28 106.0 PPG 45.4 RPG 19.4 APG
home team logo Pelicans 43-31 111.4 PPG 44 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.5 APG 43.8 FG%
A. Davis PF 28.2 PPG 11.1 RPG 2.3 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
S. Napier
E. Turner
M. Harkless
P. Connaughton
E. Davis
Z. Collins
M. Leonard
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin
J. Layman
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 66 36.5 26.6 4.4 6.5 1.0 0.4 2.9 43.8 36.8 91.7 0.8 3.6
C. McCollum 72 36.0 21.8 3.9 3.2 0.9 0.4 1.8 45.1 41.3 83.9 0.6 3.3
J. Nurkic 70 26.1 14.2 8.7 1.8 0.8 1.3 2.4 49.5 0.0 64.0 2.2 6.5
A. Aminu 60 30.0 9.6 7.5 1.2 1.1 0.6 1.1 40.8 39.7 72.9 1.3 6.2
S. Napier 65 20.8 8.8 2.2 2.1 1.1 0.2 1.2 43.2 38.0 83.9 0.3 1.9
E. Turner 70 25.2 8.0 3.1 2.2 0.5 0.3 1.3 44.3 31.1 85.4 0.4 2.8
M. Harkless 59 21.4 6.5 2.7 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 49.5 41.5 71.2 0.8 2.0
P. Connaughton 73 18.2 5.6 1.9 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.5 42.5 34.9 83.7 0.4 1.5
E. Davis 73 19.0 5.5 7.5 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.8 58.6 0.0 67.0 2.5 5.0
Z. Collins 57 15.5 4.2 3.4 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.9 39.6 32.6 62.9 0.7 2.7
M. Leonard 27 7.6 3.3 2.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 58.1 42.9 80.0 0.4 1.7
C. Swanigan 21 7.0 2.0 1.8 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.6 37.0 16.7 61.5 0.7 1.1
W. Baldwin 1 3.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
J. Layman 31 4.9 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 27.3 21.1 66.7 0.1 0.3
Total 73 241.0 106.0 45.4 19.4 6.85 5.15 13.0 45.3 37.6 80.1 10.1 35.3
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
D. Cousins
J. Holiday
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
J. Crawford
R. Rondo
D. Miller
I. Clark
C. Diallo
E. Okafor
L. Drew
D. Liggins
S. Hill
M. James
J. Smith
C. Cooke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 67 36.4 28.2 11.1 2.3 1.5 2.5 2.1 53.8 34.2 83.2 2.5 8.6
D. Cousins 48 36.2 25.2 12.9 5.4 1.6 1.6 5.0 47.0 35.4 74.6 2.2 10.7
J. Holiday 73 36.3 19.0 4.4 5.8 1.4 0.8 2.5 48.8 33.7 78.1 0.8 3.7
N. Mirotic 22 28.8 12.9 7.8 1.4 1.1 0.9 1.2 38.6 30.2 76.6 1.4 6.4
E. Moore 74 31.7 12.3 3.0 2.2 0.9 0.1 1.3 50.3 41.9 67.7 0.7 2.2
J. Crawford 2 18.5 9.0 1.5 4.5 0.0 0.5 2.0 50.0 80.0 0.0 1.0 0.5
R. Rondo 58 25.9 8.2 4.0 7.9 1.0 0.2 2.2 46.3 34.1 58.5 0.5 3.5
D. Miller 74 23.4 7.7 2.0 1.4 0.3 0.2 0.7 44.8 42.1 88.1 0.2 1.8
I. Clark 68 19.4 7.2 1.7 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 44.4 30.3 75.9 0.1 1.6
C. Diallo 44 10.9 5.0 4.0 0.3 0.2 0.4 0.5 57.2 0.0 78.9 0.8 3.1
E. Okafor 20 15.3 5.0 4.9 0.3 0.3 1.3 0.4 50.0 0.0 78.9 2.0 2.9
L. Drew 5 10.0 3.0 0.4 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.4 40.0 60.0 0.0 0.4 0.0
D. Liggins 23 9.9 1.9 1.1 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.3 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.1 1.0
S. Hill 4 12.0 1.8 0.8 1.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 33.3 20.0 0.0 0.5 0.3
M. James 4 4.5 1.0 0.3 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 22.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Smith 3 4.0 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.3
C. Cooke 11 3.1 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 16.7 14.3 50.0 0.0 0.2
Total 74 243.7 111.4 44 26.4 7.77 5.88 14.4 48.2 36.2 77.1 8.6 35.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores