Bulls going for season sweep of Magic

  STATS TSX
  • Mar 29, 2018

Not much is going right for the Chicago Bulls this season.

An exception might be their performances against the Orlando Magic.

The Bulls go for the season sweep of the Magic on Friday night when the teams get together in Orlando.

Chicago is going for its first season sweep of Orlando since the 2012-13 season when the team won 45 games and reached the second round of the playoffs.

The Bulls (24-51) began the season series by outscoring the Magic 61-38 in the second half of a 105-83 victory at Orlando on Nov. 3. Chicago then posted a 112-94 home victory Dec. 30 and held on for a 105-101 win Feb. 12 also at home.

Chicago is 15-6 in the last 21 meetings and is attempting its sixth season sweep against the Magic. The Bulls also achieved it during the 1990-91, 1996-97, 2004-05 and 2010-11 seasons.

Chicago's last meeting with Orlando was part of a 17-16 stretch that followed a 3-20 start. Since then the Bulls are 4-15 after extending their losing streak to seven games with Thursday's 102-93 loss to the Miami Heat when they shot 36.7 percent, marking the 21st game Chicago made less than 40 percent of its shots.

During their second-longest skid of the season, the Bulls are averaging 97.3 points on 40.2 percent shooting while the average margin of defeat is 19.1 points.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen sat for the sixth time in eight games with back spasms. He is averaging 14.9 points on 42.8 percent shooting but could return Friday against an opponent he scored 21 points against in the last meeting.

The Bulls are on their losing streak while Kris Dunn is recovering from a right toe sprain for the last seven games. The skid also is occurring while Zach LaVine is recovering from a sore left knee.

Dunn and LaVine are not expected to play Friday. The young trio has appeared in 12 games together because of various injuries and LaVine not returning until Jan. 13.

"I really wish we would have had that stretch continue on when we were playing so well (in December and January) and had Zach fully back, but things happen in this league," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters Wednesday. "You do the best you can under those circumstances, but I don't think we ever got a true look at what that will look like with a full healthy roster."

Orlando (22-52) is 2-9 in its last 11 games after absorbing a 111-104 home loss to the 24-51 Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Orlando also is 16-49 since its last home meeting with the Bulls. The latest loss after the Magic put together an effective second half in a 105-99 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The Magic never led in Wednesday's game, trailed by 19 and shot 43.6 percent. Orlando gave up the game's first eight points and missed its first 11 shots of the fourth.

"This is very disappointing," Orlando reserve guard Shelvin Mack told reporters. "It felt like we could never get over the hump. We cut it down to four and they got an and-one and then we just kept going back and forth. (The Nets) came out and played hard and deserved to win. We've just got to do a better job starting from the get-go and be ready to play."

Nikola Vucevic recorded 24 points and 15 rebounds, marking his first instance of consecutive games with at least 20 points since returning from a broken hand last month.

The Magic played Wednesday without rookie Jonathan Issac (strained foot), Johnathon Simmons (wrist contusion) and Evan Fournier (bruised knee). Fournier is expected to miss his 10th straight game, Simmons is doubtful and Issac is listed as probable.

Friday is part of a stretch where the Magic will play five of six games against their fellow 50-loss teams. The exception is a visit on Tuesday to the New York Knicks, who are at 49 defeats.

Orlando is 7-10 in those games.

Key Players
B. Portis
5 PF
A. Gordon
00 PF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
46.5 Field Goal % 44.3
46.5 Three Point % 44.3
78.0 Free Throw % 70.2
away team logo
B. Portis PF 5
13.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.8 APG
home team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
18.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Bulls 24-51 -----
home team logo Magic 22-52 -----
O/U 211.0, ORL -6.5
Amway Center Orlando, Fla.
O/U 211.0, ORL -6.5
Amway Center Orlando, Fla.
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 24-51 103.0 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Magic 22-52 104.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
B. Portis PF 13.2 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.8 APG 46.5 FG%
A. Gordon PF 18.2 PPG 8.4 RPG 2.4 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
B. Portis
J. Holiday
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
C. Payne
S. Kilpatrick
J. Grant
A. Blakeney
D. Nwaba
N. Vonleh
C. Felicio
P. Zipser
Q. Pondexter
R. Arcidiacono
J. Eddie
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 24 27.3 16.7 3.9 3.0 1.0 0.2 1.8 38.3 34.1 81.3 0.4 3.5
L. Markkanen 62 30.3 14.9 7.5 1.2 0.5 0.6 1.2 42.8 34.5 86.4 1.2 6.4
K. Dunn 52 29.3 13.4 4.3 6.0 2.0 0.5 2.9 42.9 32.1 73.7 0.5 3.8
B. Portis 66 22.6 13.2 6.9 1.8 0.7 0.3 1.4 46.5 34.8 78.0 2.3 4.6
J. Holiday 66 32.1 12.2 4.2 2.1 1.1 0.5 1.3 36.9 36.2 82.5 0.5 3.7
R. Lopez 63 26.6 11.9 4.5 1.9 0.2 0.8 1.7 52.9 28.6 75.6 2.1 2.4
D. Valentine 75 27.4 10.3 5.2 3.2 0.8 0.1 1.3 41.7 38.6 74.5 0.6 4.6
C. Payne 18 22.5 8.7 2.7 4.1 1.2 0.4 1.3 40.8 33.3 78.6 0.7 2.0
S. Kilpatrick 2 16.5 8.5 1.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 37.5 14.3 80.0 0.5 1.0
J. Grant 67 22.4 8.1 2.4 4.7 0.8 0.1 1.2 41.9 34.6 75.9 0.5 1.9
A. Blakeney 19 16.5 7.9 1.7 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.6 37.1 28.8 76.9 0.2 1.5
D. Nwaba 63 23.1 7.8 4.6 1.4 0.8 0.5 1.0 50.3 37.2 64.9 1.2 3.3
N. Vonleh 18 19.4 7.3 7.1 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.7 41.6 30.2 52.2 1.8 5.3
C. Felicio 48 16.3 5.2 3.5 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.8 60.6 0.0 65.6 1.3 2.3
P. Zipser 54 15.2 4.0 2.4 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.8 34.6 33.6 76.0 0.2 2.2
Q. Pondexter 23 8.5 2.0 1.2 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 28.6 13.6 82.4 0.3 0.8
R. Arcidiacono 17 9.1 1.3 0.6 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 41.2 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.6
J. Eddie 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 75 242.3 103.0 44.8 23.5 7.48 3.59 13.1 43.5 35.2 76.4 9.7 35.1
Magic
Roster
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
J. Simmons
D. Augustin
M. Hezonja
T. Ross
M. Speights
S. Mack
R. Purvis
B. Biyombo
J. Isaac
A. Payne
A. Afflalo
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
J. Artis
R. Vaughn
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Gordon 51 33.5 18.2 8.4 2.4 1.0 0.8 1.8 44.3 34.9 70.2 1.6 6.7
E. Fournier 57 32.2 17.8 3.2 2.9 0.8 0.3 1.7 45.9 37.9 86.7 0.4 2.8
N. Vucevic 51 30.1 17.2 9.1 3.3 1.0 1.0 2.0 48.6 33.0 80.7 1.8 7.3
J. Simmons 69 29.4 13.9 3.5 2.5 0.8 0.2 2.1 46.5 33.8 76.8 0.9 2.6
D. Augustin 67 23.5 10.0 2.1 3.9 0.8 0.0 1.6 44.8 42.4 86.2 0.4 1.7
M. Hezonja 67 21.2 9.3 3.6 1.3 1.0 0.4 1.1 44.8 32.9 82.0 0.5 3.0
T. Ross 22 26.2 9.0 3.2 1.6 1.2 0.4 1.1 40.7 32.9 74.3 0.5 2.7
M. Speights 50 12.9 7.8 2.6 0.7 0.1 0.4 0.7 39.4 37.0 75.5 0.4 2.2
S. Mack 61 19.3 6.7 2.3 3.8 0.8 0.1 1.3 43.3 36.8 72.9 0.3 2.0
R. Purvis 8 15.0 5.8 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.8 40.0 30.4 100.0 0.0 1.0
B. Biyombo 74 18.5 5.6 5.7 0.8 0.2 1.2 1.1 52.1 0.0 65.7 1.7 4.0
J. Isaac 25 19.8 5.0 3.6 0.6 1.2 1.2 1.0 38.0 34.2 71.4 0.6 3.0
A. Payne 5 8.6 4.2 1.8 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 70.0 66.7 83.3 0.4 1.4
A. Afflalo 51 12.9 3.3 1.3 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.4 39.2 38.5 84.6 0.1 1.2
W. Iwundu 55 14.9 3.3 2.1 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.4 43.6 18.2 77.8 0.5 1.7
K. Birch 34 12.2 3.1 3.7 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.5 50.0 0.0 62.5 1.5 2.1
J. Artis 8 12.1 1.6 1.5 1.4 0.0 0.1 0.0 26.1 0.0 33.3 0.3 1.3
R. Vaughn 5 7.0 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.4 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.2 0.6
Total 74 240.7 104.3 41.3 23.4 7.62 4.81 14.2 45.6 35.8 76.1 8.7 32.5
