Irving, Horford lead Celtics to 108-98 win at Indiana

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 26, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Riding a five-game win streak and facing the team with the NBA's best record, the Indiana Pacers had a chance to make a statement.

The Boston Celtics had other ideas.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Al Horford added 21 to lead the Celtics to a 108-98 victory Saturday night.

''We were just being resilient as usual,'' Irving said. ''We were able to limit some things (in the third quarter) and we made our push.''

That's one way to put it.

In a span of 10 minutes, Boston went from trailing 56-47 to leading 82-70. The Celtics outscored Indiana 37-16 in the third quarter and outrebounded the Pacers 11-3. Boston made nearly every facet of the game difficult for Indiana in the third quarter.

And with Indiana center Myles Turner on the bench for much of the period in foul trouble, the Celtics exploited Indiana's defense both inside and out.

After taking a 54-45 lead into the half, Indiana looked to be in position to push its win streak to six. Lance Stephenson, starting in place of leading scorer Victor Oladipo (bruised right knee), had 12 points in the first quarter to get Indiana off to a solid start.

Domantas Sabonis, getting extra playing time with Turner in foul trouble, had seven points in the second along with Thaddeus Young. Each time the Celtics made a run, the Pacers had an answer.

But after the break, the Pacers went cold, and Boston took advantage.

Horford had 12 points in the third, when the Pacers had a pair of three-minute scoring droughts. Terry Rozier had eight points off the bench en route to a 17-point night.

Stephenson had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Sabonis had 17 points and eight boards.

''For us, it's a night to learn. When you're playing at a certain level,'' coach Nate McMillan said, ''you realize you have to take it to another level when you play a team like (Boston).''

Oladipo did not play for the first time this season. He sat with a bruised right knee sustained in Friday's 107-104 win over Toronto and is day-to-day.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F Jaylen Brown missed the game after remaining in the Atlanta area after attending the funeral of a friend. ... F Marcus Morris also sat out to rest his left knee. . After sweeping Indiana last season, Boston ran its win streak over the Pacers to four games with Saturday's win. . Boston begins a five-game homestand Monday.

Pacers: Six players finished in double figures for the second straight night. ... Indiana had 20 turnovers. . After missing seven of Indiana's first eight games while in the NBA's concussion protocol, Turner has scored in double figures in eight of his 12 appearances.

TESTED AND TOUGH

Saturday's game was the Celtics' fifth game eight nights.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Detroit on Monday.

Pacers: Host Orlando on Monday.

Key Players
K. Irving
11 G
V. Oladipo
4 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
48.0 Field Goal % 46.1
47.3 Three Point % 46.1
87.9 Free Throw % 79.6
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye 0:25
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Al Horford 0:28
+ 2 Kyrie Irving made fade-away jump shot 0:32
+ 3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Stephenson 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Darren Collison 0:56
  Al Horford missed jump shot 0:59
+ 1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
+ 1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
  Shooting foul on Kyrie Irving 1:18
+ 2 Kyrie Irving made running Jump Shot 1:34
Team Stats
Points 108 98
Field Goals 45-80 (56.3%) 38-78 (48.7%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 15-15 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 42
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 26 26
Team 4 6
Assists 22 20
Steals 8 9
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 14 19
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Horford F 42
21 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
L. Stephenson G 1
16 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 18-3 27183726108
home team logo Pacers 11-93222162898
o204.5, IND +3.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logoCeltics 18-3 103.6 PPG 46.3 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logoPacers 11-9 108.3 PPG 42.7 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
K. Irving G 23.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.1 APG 48.0 FG%
M. Turner C 13.5 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.4 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Irving G 25 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
M. Turner C 19 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
56.3 FG% 48.7
40.0 3PT FG% 30.4
88.9 FT% 100.0
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
A. Horford
M. Smart
J. Tatum
D. Theis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 34 25 4 6 1 0 3 1 11/20 1/4 2/2 1 3 39 +9
A. Horford 31 21 5 6 0 3 1 1 8/15 3/4 2/2 1 4 40 +12
M. Smart 34 15 6 5 2 0 3 1 7/8 1/2 0/0 0 6 30 +12
J. Tatum 37 11 2 0 0 0 1 3 4/10 1/5 2/3 0 2 12 +12
D. Theis 21 5 5 2 2 1 2 5 2/6 0/1 1/1 2 3 15 +8
Bench
T. Rozier
A. Baynes
S. Ojeleye
A. Nader
S. Larkin
M. Morris
G. Hayward
J. Bird
K. Allen
J. Brown
G. Yabusele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Rozier 20 17 1 2 1 0 0 0 7/9 2/3 1/1 0 1 23 +6
A. Baynes 23 8 4 0 1 0 2 2 4/5 0/1 0/0 0 4 11 +4
S. Ojeleye 19 6 3 1 1 0 1 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 3 11 -4
A. Nader 13 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -10
S. Larkin 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 108 30 22 8 4 14 13 45/80 10/25 8/9 4 26 180 +50
Pacers
Starters
M. Turner
L. Stephenson
T. Young
D. Collison
B. Bogdanovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Turner 30 19 6 0 0 1 4 4 7/9 2/3 3/3 0 6 22 +5
L. Stephenson 36 16 8 5 0 0 3 1 5/9 2/5 4/4 2 6 31 -12
T. Young 33 11 6 3 2 1 3 1 5/12 1/4 0/0 2 4 23 -8
D. Collison 30 11 5 5 4 0 3 2 5/11 1/4 0/0 1 4 27 +3
B. Bogdanovic 31 10 1 0 0 0 1 1 5/12 0/3 0/0 0 1 10 -16
Bench
D. Sabonis
C. Joseph
J. Young
D. Wilkins
V. Oladipo
G. Robinson III
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
A. Jefferson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Sabonis 30 17 7 1 1 0 1 3 5/13 1/2 6/6 4 3 26 -15
C. Joseph 23 6 0 3 0 0 3 1 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 0 9 -12
J. Young 10 4 2 3 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 2 13 -2
D. Wilkins 12 4 1 0 1 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 5 +7
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 98 36 20 9 2 19 14 38/78 7/23 15/15 10 26 166 -50
