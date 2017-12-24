POR
LAL

No Text

Harkless leads Trail Blazers to 95-92 win over Lakers

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 24, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts was saluting the bench players responsible for ending his team's three-game losing streak when he realized he had made one glaring omission.

Stotts left out Maurice Harkless, who scored 13 points in the fourth quarter - including the go-ahead three-point play with 21.4 seconds remaining.

''I knew I was missing somebody,'' Stotts said.

Harkless scored 22 points and the Blazers extended their winning streak over the Los Angeles Lakers to 14 games with a 95-92 victory Saturday night.

Harkless followed up CJ McCollum's miss and scored through contact after Lonzo Ball hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 91 with 1:45 remaining. Shabazz Napier added 21 points and McCollum had 17 for Portland.

But it was the Blazers' bench led by Harkless and Zach Collins that made up for the absence of injured star Damian Lillard, who missed his second straight game with a strained right hamstring.

Harkless and Collins combined for the Trail Blazers' first 11 points to open the fourth quarter, with Collins' turnaround leaner putting Portland ahead 74-73 with 10:17 left. Collins finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

''The four guys off the bench really made a great contribution, and I was really happy for Mo. He hasn't been playing much and came through with a lot of big plays,'' Stotts said.

Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 for the Lakers, who were missing ailing forward Brandon Ingram. Ball had 10 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a 3 with seven seconds remaining for Los Angeles.

''They just had a little more grit than us,'' said Lakers guard Josh Hart, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Portland used a 10-2 run over the final 1:38 of the third quarter to tie the game. Napier hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to make it 70-all and missed a shot at the buzzer after stealing the ball from Julius Randle.

''We just let them hang around too long,'' Ball said. ''We had opportunities to blow the game out and we never took those opportunities''

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: McCollum and Napier combed for 17 points in the second after making all seven shots from the field. . F Noah Vonleh was inactive with a right hand injury.

Lakers: Kuzma was 6 of 19 from the field after shooting 58 percent (47 for 81) in his previous five games. ... C Brook Lopez missed his third consecutive game with a sprained right ankle.

SEASON'S BEATINGS

Trail Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic was inadvertently backhanded by Randle on a layup in the first quarter. Nurkic was down on the court for several minutes holding his face. He had four points, two rebounds and one assist before exiting, and did not score again despite returning late in the second quarter.

Ball went to the locker room late in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, but was able to play though it. He said he felt a ''pop'' but expects to be available on Christmas.

INGRAM HOBBLED

Ingram didn't play because of a bruised right quadriceps and tendinitis in his left quadriceps, and Lakers coach Luke Walton said the second-year forward was day to day.

Ingram played 35 1/2 minutes against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, his lightest workload during a busy eight-day stretch. Los Angeles also played road games at New York and Cleveland, a home game against Golden State and a game at Houston before playing in Oakland.

''He's been playing a lot of minutes and putting on a heavy load for us, so part of our responsibility is to do injury prevention with our guys,'' Walton said.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Lakers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. McCollum
3 SG
B. Ingram
14 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
44.2 Field Goal % 44.7
44.7 Three Point % 44.7
87.2 Free Throw % 67.1
  Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless 0:02
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 0:08
  Maurice Harkless missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Julius Randle 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless 0:09
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
+ 1 Maurice Harkless made free throw 0:21
  Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma 0:21
Team Stats
Points 95 92
Field Goals 39-95 (41.1%) 36-85 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 58 62
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 38 44
Team 11 7
Assists 19 23
Steals 7 8
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 15 22
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
S. Napier PG 6
21 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
L. Ball PG 2
10 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 17-16 1727262595
home team logo Lakers 11-202425212292
o200.5, LAL -3.0
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
o200.5, LAL -3.0
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logoTrail Blazers 17-16 101.7 PPG 44.9 RPG 18.2 APG
home team logoLakers 11-20 106.6 PPG 46.8 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
M. Harkless SF 5.6 PPG 3.1 RPG 0.7 APG 42.8 FG%
K. Kuzma PF PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
M. Harkless SF 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
K. Kuzma PF 18 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
41.1 FG% 42.4
40.0 3PT FG% 32.0
50.0 FT% 60.0
Trail Blazers
Starters
S. Napier
C. McCollum
E. Turner
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 35 21 3 5 3 0 1 1 8/18 4/7 1/2 0 3 36 +7
C. McCollum 35 17 5 3 2 1 3 1 7/23 2/6 1/2 1 4 28 -3
E. Turner 20 7 2 2 0 0 0 2 3/8 0/1 1/2 1 1 13 -8
A. Aminu 22 5 10 2 0 1 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 7 19 -7
J. Nurkic 16 4 5 2 1 0 0 1 2/11 0/1 0/0 0 5 14 -6
Starters
S. Napier
C. McCollum
E. Turner
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 35 21 3 5 3 0 1 1 8/18 4/7 1/2 0 3 36 +7
C. McCollum 35 17 5 3 2 1 3 1 7/23 2/6 1/2 1 4 28 -3
E. Turner 20 7 2 2 0 0 0 2 3/8 0/1 1/2 1 1 13 -8
A. Aminu 22 5 10 2 0 1 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 7 19 -7
J. Nurkic 16 4 5 2 1 0 0 1 2/11 0/1 0/0 0 5 14 -6
Bench
M. Harkless
Z. Collins
P. Connaughton
E. Davis
M. Leonard
D. Lillard
J. Layman
N. Vonleh
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harkless 25 22 6 1 0 2 2 3 9/16 2/3 2/3 3 3 30 +8
Z. Collins 30 11 6 3 0 2 3 3 4/6 1/2 2/4 1 5 22 +5
P. Connaughton 25 6 3 1 1 2 1 1 3/6 0/3 0/1 0 3 13 +10
E. Davis 28 2 7 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 7 9 +9
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lillard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 95 47 19 7 8 11 15 39/95 10/25 7/14 9 38 184 +15
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. Hart
L. Ball
A. Bogut
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 34 18 7 3 1 0 3 4 6/19 2/6 4/5 3 4 29 +6
K. Caldwell-Pope 33 11 9 1 2 0 0 0 5/12 1/5 0/0 1 8 24 +7
J. Hart 34 11 10 3 1 0 1 1 5/11 1/3 0/0 1 9 27 +8
L. Ball 36 10 8 11 2 1 5 2 4/13 2/6 0/0 0 8 38 +8
A. Bogut 14 2 4 2 0 1 1 6 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 10 +5
Starters
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. Hart
L. Ball
A. Bogut
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 34 18 7 3 1 0 3 4 6/19 2/6 4/5 3 4 29 +6
K. Caldwell-Pope 33 11 9 1 2 0 0 0 5/12 1/5 0/0 1 8 24 +7
J. Hart 34 11 10 3 1 0 1 1 5/11 1/3 0/0 1 9 27 +8
L. Ball 36 10 8 11 2 1 5 2 4/13 2/6 0/0 0 8 38 +8
A. Bogut 14 2 4 2 0 1 1 6 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 10 +5
Bench
J. Clarkson
J. Randle
C. Brewer
L. Nance Jr.
T. Bryant
T. Ennis
A. Caruso
B. Lopez
V. Blue
B. Ingram
I. Zubac
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 21 18 3 1 1 0 1 0 7/14 2/4 2/2 1 2 23 -13
J. Randle 22 16 9 1 0 0 1 4 6/9 0/0 4/7 3 6 26 -12
C. Brewer 13 3 1 0 0 0 4 2 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 1 0 -9
L. Nance Jr. 10 2 3 1 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/2 2 1 8 +4
T. Bryant 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0 1 -5
T. Ennis 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -3
A. Caruso 11 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -11
B. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blue - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 92 55 23 8 3 17 22 36/85 8/25 12/20 11 44 187 -15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores